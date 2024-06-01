Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA light-heavyweight title against Malik Zinad tonight in Saudi Arabia.

It is not the fight the boxing world wanted, with Zinad a late replacement after an injury to Artur Beterbiev forced the postponement of an undisputed showdown with Bivol. That bout will now take place later in the year, once WBC, IBF and WBO champion Beterbiev has recovered from rupturing his meniscus in training.

Bivol must ensure there is not a huge shock in Riyadh, as he fights on the same card as the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 event. The 33-year-old boasts a 22-0 record, having been most recently in action in December when he cruised to victory over Briton’s Lyndon Arthur, winning 120-107 on all three cards.

A stunning win over Canelo Alvarez two years ago further established Bivol as one of the biggest stars in the sport, but while a rematch has long been talked about, it is an undisputed clash with Beterbiev at 175lbs that will be the truly defining fight for the Russian.

As for Libyan fighter Zinad, he has been called up at a month’s notice and gets his first shot at a world title. He is also 22-0 as a professional, after beating Jerome Pampellone on points in April, but it has been a low-key career for the 30-year-old and this is an almighty step up in quality from anyone he has previously faced.

Bivol vs Zinad date, start time, venue and ring walks

Bivol vs Zinad takes place tonight Saturday June 1, 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is on the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card, but is not forming part of that event.

The card is set to commence from 7pm BST on the night, 2pm ET and 9pm local time.

How to watch Bivol vs Zinad

TV channel: In the UK, this weekend’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £21.99.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event through the relevant broadcaster can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: You can follow Bivol vs Zinad and the 5v5 card with Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.

Bivol vs Zinad fight card/undercard in full

The other bouts on the card form the 5vs5 event involving Matchroom and Queensberry. A point is awarded to the winner of each of the five fights, with two points for a stoppage victory.

Each promoter has named a captain, who will receive double points, with Eddie Hearn opting for Deontay Wilder to lead Matchroom and Frank Warren selecting Hamzah Sheeraz.

Craig Richards, who was beaten by Bivol in 2021, is in action, taking on Willy Hutchinson in an all-British bout.

Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder

Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic

Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad

Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams

Nick Ball vs Raymond Ford

Bivol vs Zinad prediction

The main danger for Bivol is letting his mind wander, knowing that this should have been an undisputed bout but is instead now a low-key fight against Zinad.

There can be no complacency, though, even if many will view it as a formality that Bivol gets the job done and sets up that much-anticipated encounter with Beterbiev later this year.

Zinad has nothing to lose and there is a freedom that comes with that, even if this is a stage and an occasion that he is not used to. The 30-year-old has 16 stoppage wins on his record and must surely know an aggressive approach is his best chance - he is not going to out-box Bivol over 12 rounds.

The WBA champion does not rely on concussive power, with his last nine wins coming on points, but he is a masterful boxer, as Canelo found out in 2022.

With that Beterbiev fight an obvious prize, Bivol is unlikely to take any risks against a largely unknown opponent, and can instead be expected to dominate proceedings behind his jab and prove far too good over the distance.

Bivol to win, unanimous decision.

Bivol vs Zinad weigh-in results

Zinad tipped the scales at 174.2lbs at Friday’s weigh-in, with Bivol coming in bang on the 175lbs limit.

Bivol vs Zinad odds

Bivol to win: 1/33

Zinad to win: 12/1

Draw: 33/1

Bivol to win on points or by decision: 1/1

Bivol to win by knockout or technical knockout: 4/5

Zinad to win on points or by decision: 40/1

Zinad to win by knockout or technical knockout: 14/1

