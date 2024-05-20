Doctors leaving GHC to open new health clinic on Second Line

Two Group Health Centre (GHC) physicians are in the process of setting up their own medical clinic, with the hope of accommodating patients who are going to lose access to primary care by the end of the month.

Doctors Kiran Waqas and Manjeet Singh are aiming to open their Great Lakes Clinic at 710 Second Line East (Unit 6) by early June.

According to the clinic's official website, Great Lakes will provide a wide variety of medical care, including walk-in services, family medicine, immunizations, childcare, chronic disease management, prescription renewals and treatment of non-critical injuries.

The new clinic also offers specialized health services for women, including breast exams, pregnancy tests, prenatal consultation and family planning services.

This facility will operate Tuesday to Friday (10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.) and Saturday to Sunday (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). The clinic remains closed on Mondays and during public holidays.

"At Great Lakes Clinic, your well-being is paramount," reads a statement posted on the clinic's official website.

"Our team of healthcare professionals is devoted to delivering patient-centered care with a focus on prevention and holistic wellness. Whether you require routine check-ups, specialized treatments, we are here to guide you every step of the way."

Great Lakes Clinic will, according to a report from SooToday, open its doors June 4, four days after 10,000 patients are scheduled to lose access to primary care through GHC.

GHC officials announced this mass derostering in late January, stating this significant loss of health-care access is due to the ongoing struggle of recruiting and retaining medical professionals in Northern Ontario.

Through this new clinic, Waqas and Singh are hoping to accommodate 3,000 of these soon-to-be derostered patients, with the goal of absorbing the remaining 7,000 throughout the next couple years.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star