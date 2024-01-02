My dog gets better care than my children – the solution to our healthcare crisis is obvious

Of course dogs are simpler to treat than humans, but if ever there was an illustration of the benefits of a co-paying healthcare insurance system, this was it - E+

Last week, our three-month-old puppy started vomiting all over the carpet. Cue panic, a major clear-up operation and, after realising she’d scoffed half a chocolate orange stolen from my son’s Christmas stocking, a call to the out-of-hours emergency vet.

Waiting for them to answer was rather too reminiscent of the various 111 calls I’ve made over the years when one of my children has become very ill at an inconvenient time, like an evening after 6pm, or a weekend. Only this time, instead of having to press multiple buttons, answer a million questions, wait to be triaged and then receive a call back in the middle of the night, all while watching my child’s temperature soar and wondering if I should head to – and whether I could face – paediatric A&E, I was advised to come in and see the vet right away, and given an estimate of how much it would cost me.

Half an hour later I was sitting in the waiting room while our dog was being made to vomit more (halfway through the process, the vet came and showed me a revolting picture of what she’d brought up, and told me I’d made the right decision to bring her in). I was back home an hour after I’d left, leaving the puppy at the vet overnight for monitoring. The next morning, a chirpy call at 8.30 told me the dog was right as rain again, that the bill was slightly more than originally estimated, but I could collect her within the half hour. The whole thing took fewer than 12 hours from start to finish; the total (itemised) bill was £361, of which I was obliged to pay £100, thanks to our pet insurance.

Of course dogs are simpler to treat than humans, but if ever there was an illustration of the benefits of a co-paying healthcare insurance system, this was it. “Get pet insurance,” said a friend whose dog got hit by a car as a puppy, costing them thousands. “Don’t bother with anything except lifetime cover,” said the vet – and go for the maximum amount they’ll cover for. “You can probably get cheaper, but this provider is the simplest – you just have to give the vet your policy number,” said my friend – and haggle them down on the phone if you can. A few clicks later and we were sorted: it costs us about £25 a month, and so far has already saved us hundreds – we’ve only had the dog since November.

Compare that with the NHS, on which we currently spend £181.7bn – the vast majority (94.6 per cent) on staff salaries and medicines – but enjoy median A&E waiting times of three hours and two minutes. The NHS waiting list for elective care is set to peak at 8 million this summer; in October 107,433 cases were waiting for treatment for more than 65 weeks. Satisfaction with the NHS is at a 40-year low. Unsurprising, perhaps, that 13 per cent of us – almost nine million people – now fork out for private healthcare.

But that’s a racket too – as I discovered when I looked into it recently after leaving a job where I enjoyed private coverage as a staff perk. Not only is the array of coverage options dizzyingly and opaquely confusing, but it is also dominated by three main providers – Bupa, Axa and Aviva – which isn’t great for anyone; even as insurance premiums climb with inflation, the sums actually paid to clinicians have remained the same since the mid-1990s. An anaesthetist friend gets paid £160 for carrying out a lumbar spine injection, the same as he did 15 years ago, while the hospital in which he carries out the procedure gets £2,500 because it has negotiating power. Poor for the doctors, poor for the patient-consumer, who pays a higher premium for a procedure that’s remained the same but is now administered by increasingly unmotivated clinicians. “If you want good-quality cover, then value the workforce that provides it,” says my (admittedly not totally disinterested) friend.

But something is shifting, and it’s about time. In October, Bupa faced a mass rebellion by anaesthetists resigning from their contacts with the insurer, giving 30 days’ notice, over its fee levels. The power of insurers has already been affected as the number of self-paying and NHS-funded private patients increases. As waiting lists increase, those willing and able to pay for insurance, or just for their operations, is only going to climb.

So why not accept the situation and start afresh with NHS funding, rather than leaving the rich to pay and the poor to moulder on a waiting list? Introduce a co-paying social insurance model, in the manner of our European counterparts in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands – and yes, similar to the way we fund the healthcare for our pets. Open up the insurance market and stick it under the jurisdiction of the Competition and Markets Authority, to make sure there isn’t a monopoly. Paying directly to an insurer means you know where your money’s going; social security contributions and some means testing add a safety net for those who can’t afford it. A motivated workforce gets paid properly for their work, and there’s an incentive to get the job done. Sure, it’s expensive – 10-12 per cent of GDP – but we already hand over 9.3 per cent of GDP to the NHS, and those countries all have better outcomes in almost every area, from cancer to heart attack survival, according to OECD data.

It’ll take time, sure – mainly to persuade those for whom the NHS is a national religion. I didn’t want to fork out for pet insurance to start with, either. But as my dog continues to rampage healthily (and yes, still greedily) around the house, boy am I glad I did.

