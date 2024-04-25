Dolphin Found Shot Dead on La. Beach, Authorities Offer $20K Reward for Information Leading to Conviction

The deceased dolphin was discovered on March 13 on Mae's Beach in Cameron Parish, La.

Getty dolphin

Federal officials are investigating who was responsible for fatally shooting a dolphin that was discovered washed up ashore on a Louisiana beach.

Authorities are offering a reward of $20,000 for anyone who has information about the criminal offense.

On March 13, a member of the public reported to the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline that the dolphin’s body washed up on Mae's Beach in Cameron Parish, La.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) stranding network partner, Audubon Aquarium Rescue, “recovered the animal and transported it to the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans for a necropsy [an animal autopsy],” per an NOAA Fisheries Service announcement.

On Tuesday, April 24, the NOAA Fisheries Service announced that the mammal “appeared to have died from the trauma, which occurred at or near the time of death.”

The organization shared that the necropsy discovered multiple bullets lodged in the brain, spinal cord and heart.

Audubon Aquarium Rescue/Facebook Dolphin fatally shot

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the death and has asked for help from the public. The $20,000 reward will be given if the public can provide any information that would lead to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty.

The perpetrator who shot the animal violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act — which makes it a crime to hunt, harass, capture, kill, or attempt to do so, to any marine mammal.

Marine Mammal Protection violators can be prosecuted civilly or criminally, and their crimes can be “punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail per violation,” per the NOAA Fisheries Service announcement.

Those who discover any stranded or injured marine animals can report the incident to the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline at (877) WHALE-HELP (877-942-5243).

NOAA Fisheries Cameron Parish, Louisiana

Anyone with information about this incident should call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Those who leave tips anonymously will not be eligible for the reward.



