A 6-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Killed His 5-Year-Old Cousin. Why Were Their Grandparents Just Charged?

On April 1, a 5-year-old Michigan boy was fatally shot at his grandparents' home

The grandparents of a 5-year-old boy who was accidentally killed by his 6-year-old relative have now been charged with felonies.

Karl and Theresa Robart have each been charged with one felony count of Firearms – Safe Storage Violation – Minor Present and Inflicted Death to Another, the Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The charges stem from a shooting in the grandparents' Garfield Township, Mich., home on April 1. Michigan State Police previously announced on X, formerly Twitter, that two children found a gun in a bedroom of the home. The 6-year-old boy was holding the gun when it discharged.

The 5-year-old has since been identified as Braxton Dykstra.



According to Wood TV, Braxton's father said the 6-year-old was Braxton's cousin, who found the gun behind the grandparents' bedroom door. Braxton's young sister was also present in the room at the time of the shooting, the outlet repots, citing a police report. The sister allegedly said the cousin accidentally pulled the trigger as he was trying to put the gun down after she told him to do so, ABC 13 reports.

Karl insisted to police that the gun "is never loaded," Wood TV reports, and that he kept the safety on.



It is unclear if Karl and Theresa have retained attorneys to speak on their behalf. The next court hearing in connection with their case, a probable cause conference, is set for May 16.

"They should never have let children in that room," Braxton's father told the outlet.

"Braxton’s Best Friend was his Dad, and he wanted to be just like him," his obituary reads.



