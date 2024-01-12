Dolphins’ Achane makes history. What pleased him and how he compared to other rookie backs

De’Von Achane grew up marveling at the speed and elusiveness of Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

And in just one season in the NFL, Achane already has accomplished something Sanders never achieved: Averaging more than 7 yards per carry in a season.

In fact, nobody in modern pro football history averaged as many yards per rushing attempt (7.8) as Achane did this season in 100-plus carries. (Achane had 103 rushing attempts.)

“Other than [a few injuries], I feel like I’ve had a pretty good season,” Achane said in something of an understatement. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

You would need to go back to the Depression Era, 1934, to find any running back to average more yards with 100-plus carries: Beattie Feathers averaged 8.4 for the Bears in 1934.

In the modern era, those who came closest to Achane’s prodigious per carry productivity were former Dolphins running back Mercury Morris and Kansas City’s Jamaal Charles, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 1973 and 2010, respectively.

Seattle’s Rashaad Penny (6.3 in 2021) and Detroit’s Sanders (6.1 in 1997) round out the modern era top five in single-season yards per carry average.

Sanders was also an inspiration to Achane, who is expected to get ample work when the Dolphins play a wild card playoff game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kansas City (NBC-6, Peacock).

On tape, Achane appreciates “just how quick [Sanders is] moving and making people miss. He’s different. Everything is fast paced. It ain’t no stopping. He does everything so quick and so fast. I can’t imagine playing against him back then. How do you game plan to stop him?”

Achane likes watching 49ers running back “Christian McCaffrey a lot. He’s not just a running back, but someone who can do routes and catch the football.”

Everybody knew Achane had blazing speed; he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, one of three runners to post times below 4.4 at the Indianapolis event last March.

At the end of October, Achane had the second- and third-fastest rushing attempts in the NFL this season — 21.93 mph on a 67-yard scamper and 21.76 mph on a 76-yard run.

But what most pleases Achane is proving to people that he can run up the gut and break tackles despite his modest weight and size (5-9, 188).

“Every offense I’ve been in for high school, college, it wasn’t just outside runs,” he said. “Most of my big runs come from running in between the tackles.”

Achane averaged 5.12 yards after contact this season, which ranked first among running backs with a minimum of 50 carries, per Pro Football Focus. Next Gen Stats had Achane’s yards after contact average at 4.4, which led the league in their rankings, as well.

“I’ve been fast for a very long time,” Achane said. “[But] people always question, can he take hits? Or can he run between the tackles? So the fact that I’m showing that and then when people realize that, I wouldn’t say I get happy, but... I’m just glad that other people see it as well.”

Achane attributes his ability to break tackles to his strong lower body.

“It’s pretty hard to tackle me,” he said. “I’m able to maneuver and not take direct hits.”

He didn’t play in the opener and missed five other games with injuries, including a sprained MCL. He has dealt with a toe injury, requiring him to wear a boot at times, and rib injuries in recent weeks.

The injuries were “frustrating at first,” he said. “... But you just start thinking I’m a rookie, this is my first year. I’m planning on playing a lot of years. I wouldn’t say [I’ve had] bad luck. Just freak accidents.”

Achane said that for part of this past summer, learning the Dolphins’ offense came with challenges: “You feel like you’re reading a whole lot of Spanish.” But by early in the season, he had “a good understanding. It’s easy for me now.”

Achane, selected 84th overall, has had more impact than nearly any of the 18 third-round picks selected after him; Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner, who was picked 91st and had nine sacks, was the only player whose contributions compare to Achane’s.

Some fans lobbied for Miami to select Georgia tight end Darnell Washington in the third round, but he has just seven catches for 61 yards in 17 games (and seven starts) for Pittsburgh, which picked him 93rd overall.

Achane’s final regular-season numbers: 103 rushes for 800 yards (7.8 per carry) and eight touchdowns and 27 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

His 11 combined touchdowns tied Karim Abdul-Jabbar for second most by a rookie in Dolphins history, behind Ron Davenport’s 13 in 1985.

Achane and Detroit rookie Jahmyr Gibbs tied for the NFL rookie lead in TDs with 11.

Here’s how Achane’s statistics compare with the five running backs selected ahead of him:

▪ Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson (picked eighth overall): 214 carries for 976 yards (4.6 per carry) and four touchdowns and 58 receptions for 487 yards and 4 TDs.

▪ Detroit’s Gibbs (12th overall): 182 carries for 945 yards (5.2 per carry) and 10 TDs and 52 catches for 316 yards and one touchdown.

▪ Seattle’s Zach Charbonnet (52nd): 108 carries for 462 yards (4.3 per carry) and one touchdown and 33 catches for 209 yards.

▪ The Saints’ Kendre Miller (71st): 41 carries for 156 yards (3.8 per carry) and one touchdown and 10 catches for 117 yards.

▪ The Titans’ Tyjae Spears (81st): 100 carries for 453 yards (4.5 per carry) and two TDs and 52 catches for 385 yards and one TD.

Achane finished as Pro Football Focus’ top-graded rookie and top overall running back.

“I told you he was going to be a special player here,” Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle said. “He’s going to be a special player for years to come.”

HILL NAMED ALL-PRO

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was named first-team All Pro by the Associated Press on Friday. He’s the only Dolphins player to be named to the first or second All Pro team this season.

Hill, who led the league in receiving yards with 1799, has been named a first-team All Pro each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins. He received first-place votes from all 50 media members who have a vote.

Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown were the other first team All Pro wide receivers.