Dolphins re-signing WR River Cracraft for third season in Miami

As the Dolphins prepare to host wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit on Thursday, the team is also bringing back one of their pass-catchers.

Miami agreed to terms to re-sign wide receiver River Cracraft, a source said.

Cracraft wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday night: “Fins all the way up! back to work!”

Cracraft, who turns 30 in November, caught nine passes (12 targets) for 121 yards and one touchdown in 10 games last season. But he’s regarded as the team’s best blocking receiver and can play each receiver position in the offense.

Cracraft was the first player to sign with the Dolphins after Mike McDaniel was hired as head coach in February 2022; Cracraft was with McDaniel during a stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2022, Cracraft caught nine passes for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Cracraft is the second Dolphins wide receiver to re-sign with the team, joining Braxton Berrios.