Donald Trump Has Cryptic Answer To How Melania Trump Is 'Holding Up'

Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, asked Donald Trump how his wife Melania Trump is “holding up” right now.

The former president was earlier this month found guilty of all 34 charges in his hush money trial stemming from an alleged affair with porn actor Stormy Daniels. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee will be sentenced on July 11. He also faces three other criminal cases.

“I think good, but I don’t think it’s an easy thing for her,” Trump replied in the interview released Thursday. “And I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me about it, to be honest with you. Because, you know, she sees that I’m fighting like hell.”

Trump then pivoted to regurgitating campaign talking points.

“I’m trying to become president and make America great again. That’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “We’re going to make America great again. They’ve put tremendous obstacles in our way, including the 20 million people that are going to be in here by the time this guy gets out. It’s an election we have to win. We’re not going to have a country left if we don’t win this election.”

Earlier in the interview, Trump called the former first lady a “wonderful wife” and said it’s “not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that’s fake, that’s fake stuff.”

“But that’s the way it is,” he added. “It certainly is not a good thing. And it, yeah, it affects me more than it would if it were just about me. I wish it could be just about me.”

McGraw also asked Trump if he ever thought the toll the negative coverage may take on his family is “too much?”

“I haven’t really,” Trump replied, claiming his relatives want him to run because the country is “in trouble.”

Watch from the 54:30 mark here:

