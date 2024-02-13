Donald Trump Endorses New Slate Of Republican National Committee Leaders

Former President Donald Trump endorsed new top leaders for the Republican National Committee on Monday, including North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley as chair and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as co-chair.

“The RNC MUST be a good partner in the Presidential election. It must do the work we expect from the national Party and do it flawlessly,” Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, said in a statement.

If elected by the committee, Whatley would replace Ronna McDaniel, who has led the RNC for seven years.