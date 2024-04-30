Donald Trump found in contempt of court in hush money trial and slapped with fine

A judge has found Donald Trump in contempt of court for violating a gag order in his hush money case.

He has ordered the former president to pay a fine of $9,000 (£7,100).

Prosecutors had alleged 10 violations, but New York Judge Juan M. Merchan found there were nine. Still, the ruling was a stinging rebuke for the Republican former president, who had insisted he was exercising his free speech rights.

The ruling came at the start of the second week of testimony in the historic case.

Manhattan prosecutors say Trump and his associates took part in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by burying negative stories. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump was joined in the courtroom by his son Eric, the first time a family member has attended his criminal trial.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.