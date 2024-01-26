Donald Trump must pay E Jean Carroll $83.3m in defamation case

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $83.3m in a defamation case to a woman who accused him of sexual assault - with the former US president saying her allegation was a lie.

The court said Mr Trump should pay $18.3m in compensation and $65m in punitive damages.

Jurors heard closing arguments in the case earlier, with E Jean Carroll's lawyer telling them that Trump should pay

"dearly" for defaming her and denying he raped her.

But a lawyer for the former president argued Ms Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, did not deserve any money, having enjoyed the attention and suffered neither professional nor emotional harm after Trump branded her a liar.

Ms Carroll, 80, was seeking at least $10m for Trump having defamed her in June 2019, when he was president, by

denying her claim that he had raped her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.

She said Trump's comments caused her to be subjected to years of continuous attacks, including death threats.

Trump, 77, accused Carroll of making up the encounter to boost sales of her memoir, and has maintained he had never heard of her.

He has also attacked Ms Carroll during the trial and on the campaign trial, proclaiming her case a "witch hunt" and a "con

job".

Another jury last May ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5m over a similar October 2022 denial, finding that he had defamed and sexually abused her.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News App. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.