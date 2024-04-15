Judge Will Allow Evidence Of Donald Trump’s Arrangement With National Enquirer For Positive 2016 Coverage — Update

UPDATE: Prosecutors will be allowed to present evidence that Donald Trump had a special arrangement with the National Enquirer during the 2016 election cycle to publish positive stories about him and negative pieces on his rivals.

Judge Juan Merchan said that he would allow such evidence in the case, per a courtroom pool.

The Enquirer’s bias was apparent throughout that cycle, what with its puff pieces on Trump while publishing wild conspiracy theories about Ted Cruz’s father’s involvement in the JFK assassination and of Hillary Clinton’s health.

Prosecutors are trying to show that Trump’s attempts to cover up hush money payments in advance of the election was part of an effort to secure an electoral advantage. David Pecker, who was then CEO of Enquirer parent American Media, reportedly appeared before a grand jury in the case. He presided over a “catch and kill” scheme in which the Enquirer bought the rights to the story of Karen McDougal, only to never publish a piece. McDougal was a former Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with Trump.

Merchan also denied Trump’s attorneys efforts to have him recused from the case.

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump entered the courtroom for the start of his criminal trial today on charges that he falsified business records to cover up hush money payments to former porn actress Stormy Daniels and others.

Just before entering, Trump blasted the prosecution, calling it “political persecution, persecution like never before.”

About a half hour earlier, as Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse today around 9 a.m. ET, the media presence reflected the magnitude of the moment: Long lines of reporters or standers to obtain scarce seats, helicopters tracking the former president’s motorcade and repeated reminders of why this proceeding is unique.

At the official launch of the network’s coverage, CNN’s Jake Tapper opened coverage by telling viewers that Trump “will become the first former president in all 247 years of this republic’s existence to ever stand criminal trial.”

Just outside the courthouse, only a smattering of demonstrators were present, a contrast to the carnival-like atmosphere of Trump’s indictment a year ago, and reporters well outnumbered protesters.

That may be a function of the fact that today’s proceedings will be devoted to jury selection, a crucial but not-exactly captivating part of the process. Given the stakes and the expected difficulty in finding genuinely impartial jurors, jury selection may take days.

Networks have reporters inside and outside the courthouse, but what they don’t have are cameras to capture the proceedings. New York generally prohibits them, which will force media outlets to rely on staff accounts as close to real time as possible. Reporters are forbidden from using cell phones inside the courtroom, but they can text in an overflow with a closed-circuit feed. The judge is allowing some limited pool images of Trump in the courtroom, but not of the proceedings. Given the restrictions, the networks are supplementing their coverage with legal and political analysis, but it’s doubtful that viewership would match what it would have been had televised proceedings been allowed.

Former President Trump remarks ahead of Hush Money Trial: "This is political persecution this is a persecution like never before….it's an assault on America." pic.twitter.com/gdPUMgl8KQ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 15, 2024

As he has before in person and on social media, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom that he was “”very proud to be here” but blasted the proceedings, calling the trial an “assault on America.” After his remarks, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins remarked that “he did say one thing that is accurate: This is a historic case.” She pointed out the falsity of Trump’s often-repeated suggestion that Joe Biden was behind his prosecution, given that this is a New York state proceeding.

According to a pool report from Laura Italiano, Trump entered the courtroom “hunch-shouldered, but chin up, his expression stern, on his 10-second walk up the aisle of the largely empty courtroom.”

Donald Trump departs Trump Tower en-route to Manhattan Criminal Court.

Trump also is under a partial gag order from Judge Juan Merchan that prohibits him from attacking courtroom staff, most prosecutors and the judge’s family, as well as the jurors. Trump has continued to attack Michael Cohen, his former attorney who is expected to be a primary prosecution witness, but Merchan has not taken any steps yet to warn Trump or sanction him.

Trump’s attorneys have waged numerous attempts to delay the start of the proceedings, but they have been rejected by Merchan and appeals courts. The latest will be a motion for Merchan to recuse himself, given his involvement in previous cases involving the Trump organization. But he is expected to deny that motion.

Earlier today, Trump’s campaign introduced a new ad tied to the trial. “They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” Trump says in the spot.

