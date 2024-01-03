Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to toss charges he tried to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump argued that a president can never be prosecuted for his actions in office and urged a federal appeals court in a filing Tuesday to throw out charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump contends he is immune to the charges because he was president in the weeks between the election and the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, when he allegedly took part in a multi-state conspiracy to defraud voters by thwarting Joe Biden's election victory. He also argues that when the Senate acquitted him of impeachment, lawmakers also blocked a criminal prosecution.

"President Trump has immunity from prosecution for his official acts," Trump's lawyer, John Sauer, wrote. "The Constitution’s text, history, and policy support this conclusion."

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has argued that logic would allow a president to commit crimes such as bribery, murder and treason without consequence.

Last month, Smith tried to leapfrog over the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked the Supreme Court to reject Trump’s immunity claim, seeking a speedy − and final − ruling on the question. But the high court refused to intervene, sending the dispute over presidential immunity back to the appeals court.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit set oral arguments for Jan. 9. The case will be heard by Judges Karen Henderson, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush; and Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, who were each appointed by President Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had scheduled the trial to begin March 4, but it is on hold while the appeals play out.

Trump appealed ruling he couldn't evade criminal charges

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four charges − three for conspiracy and one for obstruction − for falsely claiming election fraud and trying to overturn the legitimate election results. Prosecutors contend the conspiracies culminated with the Jan. 6 riot, which temporarily prevented Congress from certifying Biden's victory, forced lawmakers and then-Vice President Mike Pence to flee and injured more than 140 police officers.

Trump continued to falsely claim the election was stolen Tuesday on social media, where he argued his duty as president under the Constitution was to prevent election fraud. He claimed on Truth Social that he was therefore entitled to "Total Immunity."

Chutkan last month rejected a series of arguments from Trump to have the case against him dismissed, including a claim that he can't be prosecuted because his alleged actions were "at the heart of his official responsibilities as president."

"Defendant’s four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens," Chutkan said in her Dec. 1 ruling.

Trump, who argued that his alleged statements about the administration of a federal election "unquestionably" fell within the scope of his official duties, appealed her decision.

Trump: Constitution and impeachment acquittal block prosecution

Trump argued that the Constitution and founders of the government including Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall and Justice Joseph Story each found the president should be immune from criminal prosecution to protect the office from political antagonists.

"The 234-year unbroken tradition of not prosecuting Presidents for official acts, despite vociferous calls to do so from across the political spectrum, provides powerful evidence of it," Sauer wrote in his filing.

He added that the separation of powers in the Constitution prevents the judiciary from sitting in judgment on the president.

"No prosecutor, judge, or jury may sit in judgment over the President’s official acts," Sauer wrote. "A President’s official acts 'can never be examinable by the courts,'" he wrote, quoting one of the earliest Supreme Court decisions.

The House voted after Trump left office to impeach him for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. The Senate voted 57-43 to convict him, but a two-thirds majority was required for conviction.

"An acquittal by the Senate strips away 'the very authority of the Government to prosecute, andappellate jurisdiction is present," Sauer wrote. "The likelihood of mushrooming politically motivated prosecutions, and future cycles of recrimination, are far more menacing and crippling to the Presidency than the threat of civil liability."

Prosecutors contend: 'He is wrong.'

Smith's team argued in a Saturday filing that the Constitution, historical precedent and principles of the separation of powers between branches of government all make clear that a former president can be charged criminally.

"For the first time in our Nation’s history, a grand jury has charged a former President with committing crimes while in office to overturn an election that he lost," assistant special counsel James Pearce wrote. "In response, the defendant claims that to protect the institution of the Presidency, he must be cloaked with absolute immunity from criminal prosecution unless the House impeached and the Senate convicted him for the same conduct. He is wrong."

Smith’s team argued that Trump’s claim of immunity would prevent prosecution of a president who accepts a bribe in exchange for directing a lucrative government contract, a president who instructs the FBI to plant evidence on a political enemy, a president who orders the National Guard to murder his critics or a president who sells nuclear secrets to an adversary.

“Under the defendant’s framework, the Nation would have no recourse to deter a President from inciting his supporters during a State of the Union address to kill opposing lawmakers – thereby hamstringing any impeachment proceeding – to ensure that he remains in office unlawfully,” Pearce wrote.

What other issues could be argued?

The judges notified the Trump and Smith legal teams Tuesday to prepare to answer questions about arguments from outside groups approved to participate in the case.

One group is a collection of former federal officials who served in Republican administrations. The officials include former Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer; former U.S. ambassador John Danforth, who was also a senator from Missouri; former Solicitor General Charles Fried; former acting Attorney General Peter Keisler; and Michael Luttig, a former counselor to the attorney general and retired appeals court judge.

The group urged the appeals court to dismiss Trump's claim, arguing that presidential immunity shouldn’t embolden presidents who lose reelection to engage in criminal conduct. The Republicans noted Trump is accused of enlisting Justice Department personnel to make false statements to state officials to overturn election results.

“If that conduct qualified for absolute immunity, this would improperly unleash a future President to disregard current criminal statutes and deploy the military in efforts to alter the results of a presidential election,” lawyer Richard Bernstein wrote for the former Republican officials.

Another group participating in the case is the advocacy group American Oversight, which filed an argument that the appeals court has no jurisdiction to hear an argument over immunity and the case should be sent back to District Court for trial.

American Oversight argued that the Supreme Court has identified only two reasons to allow an appeal to delay a trial: disputes about double jeopardy or the Constitution’s speech or debate clause. Appeals courts have long dismissed similar appeals asserting claims of immunity, the group argued.

“This Court should dismiss this appeal for lack of jurisdiction,” lawyer Stanton Jones wrote for American Oversight.

Trump's lawyer contends the group is wrong by arguing issues of executive privilege are immediately appealable.

"This is incorrect," Sauer wrote of American Oversight's argument.

