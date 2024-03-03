Donald Trump moves closer to presidential nomination with victories in Michigan, Missouri and Idaho

Donald Trump took a step closer to securing the Republican nomination after winning party votes in Missouri, Michigan and Idaho.

The 77-year-old won by big margins in the caucuses over his only remaining rival Nikki Haley, who is now under pressure to drop out if she loses further ground after the ‘super Tuesday’ votes.

Mr Trump aimed his attacks at likely presidential rival Joe Biden at the caucasus on Saturday and said he is on a “rocket ship” towards victory in November’s election.

He won every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his count to 244 compared to 24 for former UN ambassador Ms Haley.

US Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Needham, Massachusetts (AFP via Getty Images)

A candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination and both will be hoping for a strong showing at the next caucasus in Columbia state on Sunday.

Super Tuesday will see 16 states hold primaries and Mr Trump is on track to lock up the nomination later this week.

“We got numbers today that were unbelievable," Mr Trump told the crowd.

He went on to make claims that Mr Biden was encouraging Mexicans to cross the border into the US illegally.

Mr Trump said: “Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, nullify the will of the actual American voters and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations.

"They're trying to sign them up to get them to vote in the next election."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on Saturday (AP)

Mr Biden’s spokesman said: "Once again Trump is projecting in an attempt to distract the American people from the fact he killed the fairest and toughest border security bill in decades because he believed it would help his campaign.”

Mr Biden has spent his weekend hosting Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni and on Friday announced aid for Gaza, although he mistakenly said it was for Ukraine.

Despite concerns about the president’s age, 81, he is now one of only three serious challenges for the White House.

Latest polls have shown 48 per cent of American voters would support Mr Trump in an election but just 43 per cent would back Mr Biden. However, only 35 per cent would back the current president in a run off against Ms Haley, the poll also showed.

Ms Haley said: "I defeat Joe Biden by double digits in a general election match-up, while Trump is barely outside the margin of error.”