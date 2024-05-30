Donald Trump's family reacts to sweeping guilty verdict in hush money trial

Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.

"The Democrats have succeeded in their years-long attempt to turn America into a third-world s---hole." Trump Jr. said in a statement to ABC News.

Referencing the upcoming presidential election, Trump Jr. said, "Nov. 5 is our last chance to save it."

There was no immediate reaction from other family members.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump walks to go speak to the media after being found guilty following his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court, May 30, 2024, in New York . (Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

For his part, Donald Trump called the verdict "rigged" and also railed against Democrats just over five months before Election Day.

"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, adding, "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace."

MORE: Donald Trump calls hush money trial 'rigged' after being found guilty on all counts

In his remarks, Trump took aim at the Biden administration, saying, "This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound, to hurt an opponent, a political opponent."

Trump was on trial in New York City, where he was convicted on all 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

PHOTO: Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump exits the courtroom after he was convicted in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, May 30, 2024. (Justin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Last April, Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records regarding the payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts.

As the first former president charged with a criminal offense, Trump also now becomes the first former president to be convicted of a crime.

Trump's sentencing has been set for July 11.

Donald Trump's family reacts to sweeping guilty verdict in hush money trial originally appeared on abcnews.go.com