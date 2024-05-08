Donna Kelce on Son Travis Kelce's Bold Style: 'He's Doing It to Make People Laugh — or Talk!'

"It's more to put a smile on people's faces," shared Donna of her son's style choices

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Travis and Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce is spilling the secret behind her son Travis Kelce's bold fashion sense.

The mom of two, 71, appeared on the Wednesday, May 8, episode of The Martha Stewart Podcast, where she revealed why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, pays close attention to his style choices.

"He's a fashionista," explained Donna, noting that his "image" and what he looks like is "very important."

Related: Travis Kelce's Fashionable Weekend: From the Kentucky Derby to the F1 Grand Prix

"But not so much to be perfect," she continued. "It's more to put a smile on people's faces. At times, I mean, he'll dress the way he needs to, but most of the time, he's doing it to make people laugh or talk. And he loves being at the center of attention, which we all know that."

After host Martha Stewart asked if she would consider her son a showoff, she laughed and replied, "Yes, he is. And he [has a] very, very generous, good heart."

Donna told the celebrity chef that she believes Travis and her older son Jason Kelce's unique qualities were evident from a young age.

New Heights/X Donna Kelce holds a balloon bouquet

"When I go back and look at pictures when they were little or movies from video, I see Travis always dancing and shaking his behind. And, Jason always with a bat or a ball in his hand," she said. "They both love sports very much and very much you could tell their personalities, how much they cared and focused on things."

Travis has also showcased his love of fashion on and off the field.

During the NFL season, the football star made waves by wearing various stylish outfits to each of his games.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Date-Night Style Nods to 2 of Her Songs — Can You Spot the Easter Eggs?

Selhurst Park Pix / London Entertainment / SplashNews Travis Kelce arrives at a football game in January

In September, he wore a baby blue and white denim jacket and matching jeans from KidSuper Studio to the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

When the team faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers a month later, he wore a red plaid shirt with cream squares and a front pocket from ICECREAM, Pharrell Williams' luxury streetwear brand under Billionaire Boys Club.

To play at the Super Bowl, Travis took his game-day look up a level by attending the event in a black sequin game-day suit by Amiri.

LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images Travis Kelce at the Kentucky Derby

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The athlete proved he is able to adapt his sense of style to any setting when he attended the Kentucky Derby wearing a white pinstripe double-breasted suit topped off with a navy blue fedora.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.