Don't suffer in silence, new charity boss says

Fiona Potts said she wants to raise more awareness of the Jersey Brain Tumour Charity [BBC]

The chairwoman of a Jersey charity that helps people with brain tumours has urged patients and their loved ones not to "suffer in silence".

Fiona Potts took on the role at Jersey Brain Tumour Charity after founder Sue May stepped down from the position.

The charity aims to give practical and emotional support to patients as well as their families and friends.

Ms Potts, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago, was helped by the charity during her treatment.

Ms Potts said taking on the role was important to her as three years ago she thought she would not survive the illness.

“I was very low and without the support of my family things could have been very different,” she said.

"I don't want anybody to feel like I ever did and we are there to help you so don't suffer in silence."

Ms Potts wants to raise more awareness about the charity and work closer with other charities in the island supporting people with neurological conditions.

She was appointed to the role alongside Carol Graham, who was made deputy chairwoman.

Ms May, who in 2022 was appointed MBE for services to the community, said the charity was "thrilled to welcome Fiona as our new chairwoman".

She said Ms Potts would be "instrumental in advancing the charity's impact".

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links