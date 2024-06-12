Dozens March In Downtown Los Angeles To Demand Justice For Actor Johnny Wactor

Dozens of people marched in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday to demand justice for former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, who was shot and killed May 25 at Pico Boulevard and Hope Street in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was walking back to his car with a co-worker after a bartending shift when he noticed three men attempting to steal his catalytic converter. When he confronted them, he was shot.

Before the march, family and friends held a press conference to demand justice for Wactor.

“You guys probably don’t notice because the sun’s out but it’s the only street down there that doesn’t have lights on,” said Bryan Barkley, a security guard for Level 8 Restaurant and Lounge where Wactor worked. “It probably could have been any one of us.”

“It’s important for us this story remains top of mind for his family, for his friends because we loved him and because Johnny deserves justice,” added friend Micah Parker, as reported by ABC7.

In the wake of the tragic death of Johnny Wactor, actors and Angelinos are speaking out against the violence #johnnywactor #justiceforjohnny https://t.co/TawK5ZjorS pic.twitter.com/dwqcWORtL4 — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) June 12, 2024

The #justiceforjohnny protest is on the March in the streets of #losangles pic.twitter.com/CiWHbaxcW1 — Craig Pasta Jardula (@yopasta) June 12, 2024

Marchers then walked to City Hall, where they were invited into the City Council meeting.

“We’re committed to ensuring that we bring those responsible for this heinous act to justice,” said Councilmember Kevin de León. “Johnny’s death was senseless and unnecessary.”

The suspects remain at large. A $25,000 reward has been offered.

On Tuesday, Wactor was memorialized at the end of General Hospital with a title card. Wactor appeared in the ABC soap between 2020 and 2022 as Brando Corbin.

