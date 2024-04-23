Dozens of overnight quakes rattle Taiwan

STORY: Footage showed Marshal building and a hotel in Hualien, which had already been damaged on April 3's quake, tilted to the side. According to authorities, the structures were empty due to this.

There were no reports of any casualties.

More than 80 earthquakes, the strongest of 6.3 magnitude, struck Taiwan's east coast starting Monday (April 22) night and into the early hours of Tuesday (April 23) and some caused shaking of buildings in the capital Taipei, the island's weather administration said.

Taiwan has been jolted by hundreds of aftershocks since the April 3 7.2 magnitude quake.

