Strong storm threatens soaking rains on the Prairies next week

A pleasant weekend is on tap for much of the Prairies as calm conditions and comfortable air bathe the region.

Take advantage of it while you can. A hefty storm will arrive on Monday with widespread heavy rain and gusty winds. Foul conditions will last for several days as the storm moves through the area, especially on the southern Prairies.

Potent storm begins on Monday

An upper-level low swinging down the West Coast this weekend will make a turn toward the Prairies just in time for the new workweek.

This pattern will give rise to a formidable centre of low pressure that’ll strengthen as it approaches the southern Prairies.

Forecasters expect this system to grow unusually strong for this time of year, which will allow it to produce gusty winds and heavy rain for several days.

Monday will start with the low-pressure system in Montana, gradually trekking north toward the international border where it will linger between Montana and Saskatchewan through the middle of the week.

Heaviest rain arrives Tuesday, lingers into Wednesday

We’ll see scattered rain push into southern portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Monday morning, with persistent rain covering the region by the evening hours.

Rain will start pushing into southern Manitoba through the overnight hours Monday into early Tuesday.

Widespread soaking rains will blanket the southern half of the Prairies through the day Tuesday, with the event’s heaviest rainfall rates affecting portions of eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Persistent heavy rainfall could lead to flooding issues in vulnerable areas. Remember, never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late.

Wind gusts of 50-70 km/h could accompany the heavy rainfall at times. The combination of gusty winds and rain-soaked soil could lead to isolated power outages.

Rain will continue into Wednesday as the system finally wraps up its tour of the southern Prairies. Folks across southern Manitoba will see precipitation taper to scattered showers by Wednesday morning, with the rain finally easing for Alberta and Saskatchewan into Wednesday night.

All told, widespread rainfall totals of 30-50 mm are in the forecast throughout the southern half of the Prairies. Locally higher totals of 50-75+ mm are possible in southeastern Alberta.

