Dr Mark Hyman: The rise and rise of longevity medicine ...Brave New World podcast

Dr Mark Hyman: The rise and rise of longevity medicine (ES)

Listen here on your chosen podcast platform.

In this episode of Brave New World, Evgeny Lebedev talks to physician and longevity expert Dr Mark Hyman. The two discuss the rise of functional medicine and what lifestyle changes we can make to enhance our healthspan. They cover:

The paradigm shift happening in medicine today

The underlying mechanisms that drive dysfunction and disease

How nutrition and exercise impact the pathways of ageing

Insulin resistance and the effect of UPFs

Why we should be eating animal protein and fat for breakfast, and fasting overnight

Why we need to pay more attention to mitochondria

The benefits of strength training, saunas and cold plunges

Why it's never too late to start making lifestyle changes to enhance longevity

If you enjoyed the episode, please leave us a review and rating. The next episode will drop on 11 July.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.