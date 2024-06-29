Martin Mull, Comedian and Star of “Clue”, “Roseanne” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ”Dead at 80

Earl Gibson III/Getty Martin Mull

Martin Mull, the legendary comedian and television star, is dead. He was 80.

His daughter, Maggie Mull, announced the news in an Instagram post on Friday, June 28.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," his daughter revealed.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," she continued. "He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny."

Harmony Gerber/FilmMagic Martin Mull

Maggie wrote that her dad "will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

The actor rose to fame in the 1970s after starring in the soap opera parody series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spinoffs, Fernwood 2 Night and America 2 Night.

Television viewers in the 1990s knew Mull from his roles on beloved shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Roseanne.

Throughout his later career, he also appeared and starred in shows such as Two and a Half Men, Arrested Development, The Ranch, and The Cool Kids. In 2016, he was nominated for an Emmy for his guest role on Veep.

