Year of the dragon, dance of the lion: NL Chinese Association rings in new year

The traditional Lion's Dance represents chasing away evil spirits and bringing in good luck for the new year. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

"This is the year of the dragon… dragons are very fierce" said Francis Tam president of the Chinese Association of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Association had just completed the seventh performance of the traditional Lion's Dance at Noodle Nami restaurant in Churchill Square. With nine performances around St. John's, Mount Pearl and Paradise, Tam said it was a busy day for the group. All to ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year on Saturday.

"The lion represents chasing away evil spirits and bringing forth good luck and prosperity to those who are around the mythical animal," Tam explained.

The costume, donned by two to three people, dances around while drums beat in the background. It weaves through the crowd - what Tam describes as the Lion being "awakened" - and blesses the property to chase away those evil spirits.

Francis Tam, President of the Chinese Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, says the Chinese New Year is important for sharing culture and coming together as a community. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

Another person dresses in a red dress with a mask on, dancing next to the lion.

This day, he said, is important for the community and for sharing cultures.

At each of the nine locations the group visited, Tam said they were met with a crowd of celebrators.

"It's very important for our community here in St. John's - all the Asian people here and all the Chinese people right there in this community," he said.

For him, it's not just another day in the calendar.

"It's to new beginnings, new challenges," he said.

Tam grew up in Corner Brook and his family made sure that he didn't lose his Chinese Heritage living on the island. That why, he said, he's passionate about teaching others about the culture and including everyone.

Jan Brien is one of those people.

Katie Van Gulik and Jan Brien watched the performance of the Lion's Dance in Churchill Square, enjoying the performance and ringing in the new year. (Sarah Antle/CBC)

She sat on a bench with her friend Katie Van Gulik to watch the performance in the bottom floor of the Churchill Square establishment.

"I've been to a lot of Asian countries and I love this sort of thing, and seeing another culture give us a taste of their culture was fantastic," Brien said, smiling as she described seeing the lion dance.

This was Van Gulik's first time watching the Lion's Dance. "This was exciting, really exciting," she said.

Tam agrees. "It's definitely been quite an event," he said.

"It's to see the, you know, the expressions in the little faces of the children and even the adults... they're all in awe. Everybody's got their phones out. It's been quite... a ride so far."

