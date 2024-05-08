Drew Barrymore’s Sprawling Hamptons Home Hits the Market for $8.5 Million — See Inside!

The 1920 renovated barn is located less than a mile away from the beach and boasts its own private bocce court

Taylor Hill/WireImage; Harris Allen for Sotheby's International Realty Drew Barrymore (left) and her sprawling Hamptons home for sale (right)

Drew Barrymore is looking for a buyer for her charming Hamptons home!

The 50 First Dates star, 49, has listed her sprawling Sagaponack, New York abode for $8.45 million. The 6,850-square-foot pad features seven bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

Spread out across 1.7 acres, the 1920 renovated barn boasts a number of desirable amenities, including an in-ground pool, bocce court and a separate guest house all surrounded by lush greenery.

Since the property is located less than one mile from the beach, residents can take in the serene ocean air while relaxing on the guest house’s roof deck.

Kathy Konzet of Sotheby's International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage currently holds the listing.

Related: Fans Are Obsessed with Drew Barrymore's Surprisingly 'Normal House' — See Everything She's Shared Inside

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The kitchen

Inside the home, the cozy kitchen opens up directly into the living area and offers direct access to the private deck.

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The living room

The living room is surrounded by a wraparound deck and boasts a wood-burning fireplace for colder nights. Original wood beams on the ceiling add a rustic touch to the space.

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The dining room

A soft pink color palette is featured in the dining room, which also includes a skylight and window bench.

Related: Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her Messy Bedroom in Drastic 'Before and After'

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The primary bedroom

In the primary bedroom, double french doors lead directly out to the patio. Residents can unwind in the outdoor space and take in the enchanting landscape.

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The patio

An additional bedroom, bathroom, living room and office space are offered in the guest cottage. It also features a roof deck that’s perfect for hanging out with friends and soaking up the sun.

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The roof deck

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lena Yaramenko for Sotheby's International Realty The pool

Residents can also host bocce tournaments in the comfort of their home or cool off in the pool on a hot summer day.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.