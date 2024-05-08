Drew Barrymore’s Sprawling Hamptons Home Hits the Market for $8.5 Million — See Inside!
The 1920 renovated barn is located less than a mile away from the beach and boasts its own private bocce court
Drew Barrymore is looking for a buyer for her charming Hamptons home!
The 50 First Dates star, 49, has listed her sprawling Sagaponack, New York abode for $8.45 million. The 6,850-square-foot pad features seven bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
Spread out across 1.7 acres, the 1920 renovated barn boasts a number of desirable amenities, including an in-ground pool, bocce court and a separate guest house all surrounded by lush greenery.
Since the property is located less than one mile from the beach, residents can take in the serene ocean air while relaxing on the guest house’s roof deck.
Kathy Konzet of Sotheby's International Realty – East Hampton Brokerage currently holds the listing.
Inside the home, the cozy kitchen opens up directly into the living area and offers direct access to the private deck.
The living room is surrounded by a wraparound deck and boasts a wood-burning fireplace for colder nights. Original wood beams on the ceiling add a rustic touch to the space.
A soft pink color palette is featured in the dining room, which also includes a skylight and window bench.
In the primary bedroom, double french doors lead directly out to the patio. Residents can unwind in the outdoor space and take in the enchanting landscape.
An additional bedroom, bathroom, living room and office space are offered in the guest cottage. It also features a roof deck that’s perfect for hanging out with friends and soaking up the sun.
Residents can also host bocce tournaments in the comfort of their home or cool off in the pool on a hot summer day.
