Drinking water, fossil fuels lead COP28 agenda in final days
In the final days of COP28, finding greener ways to produce clean drinking water is a big topic of conversation, but the pressure is on for an official statement about fossil fuels.
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
A large sperm whale joined swimmers near the shore Saturday at Port Beach, Australia, generating concern that the mammal might strand itself.
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
A man was found mauled to death by zoo tigers in Pakistan when staff saw a shoe in one of the cat's mouths.
Six African painted dog pups were recently born at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, zoo officials announced this week.
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
Southern Ontario is facing a rare December thunderstorm risk, creating an unusual weather phenomenon for this time of year. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the details, exploring the potential impacts and timing of this event.
A mighty storm is eyeing the East Coast for the start of next week, set to unleash boisterous wind gusts and record-breaking temperatures.
Atlantic Canada braces for the onslaught of strong winds exceeding 100km/h and heavy rain. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts of this powerful weather system.
Never an enthusiastic participant in green initiatives, Russia, Europe's energy powerhouse, has pushed climate change further down its list of priorities following the invasion of Ukraine.
An unusual December risk for thunderstorms creeps up in southern Quebec before late-weekend snow pushes into eastern areas of the province
Virginia authorities removed nearly 100 animals from a zoo they accused of animal cruelty. They seized live and dead animals, as well as animal parts.
Education researcher Ellen Field offers a quick portrait of how climate change education fares across Canadian jurisdictions, how prepared our teachers feel in offering it and whether a climate strategy is a priority for school boards.
Fresh weather warnings were in place as the wet and windy weekend continued.Source: PA consumer ready
Over 100 animals –- both living and dead -– have been taken from a roadside zoo in western Virginia, according to court documents, as part of what state authorities are calling a criminal investigation. One search warrant executed Wednesday at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County shows that 89 living animals were seized, while another 28 deceased animals were removed, The Roanoke Times reported. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares is conducting the investigation, with help from the Virginia State Police.
Concerned Pemberton locals and bear experts are calling for the creation of a designated Grizzly Bear Management Specialist position in the Sea to Sky corridor. The call comes as families in Pemberton Meadows say they are living in fear of a nearby grizzly and her cubs, after children in the area have reportedly come face to face with the bear while playing outside. At a Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) board meeting on Nov. 22, the board considered a small batch of letters addressed t
France’s capital city is getting its first urban forest as its green transformation plan takes shape, but not everyone is impressed.