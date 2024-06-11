Driver charged months after fatal crash north of Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a careless driving charge after a fatal crash north of Kingston in January 2024. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC - image credit)

A 38-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death after a fatal crash north of Kingston, Ont., in January 2024.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash the morning of Jan. 5, where they said a vehicle collided with a pedestrian who had been walking along the shoulder of Bedford Road just north of Sydenham in South Frontenac Township.

The pedestrian was fatally injured.

In a Tuesday news release, police said the driver from South Frontenac Township stayed at the scene and co-operated with the investigation.

Police did not identify the person who died.

The accused driver's next court appearance is expected July 8.