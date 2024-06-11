Driver charged months after fatal crash north of Kingston
A 38-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death after a fatal crash north of Kingston, Ont., in January 2024.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash the morning of Jan. 5, where they said a vehicle collided with a pedestrian who had been walking along the shoulder of Bedford Road just north of Sydenham in South Frontenac Township.
The pedestrian was fatally injured.
In a Tuesday news release, police said the driver from South Frontenac Township stayed at the scene and co-operated with the investigation.
Police did not identify the person who died.
The accused driver's next court appearance is expected July 8.