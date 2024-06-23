Driver in custody after toddler and teenager injured in Kansas City crash Saturday

Police took a driver into custody after a crash Saturday night in Kansas City ejected a toddler and a teenager.

Officers responded to the crash around 11:21 p.m. to the area of East 23rd Street and Stark Avenue, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

A black Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on 23rd at a high speed, when the driver lost control, left the road and struck a sign, Gonzalez said.

The vehicle started to flip, crossed into the eastbound lanes of the road and hit a rock wall, landing on its wheels.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, who weren’t wearing seat belts, were ejected from the vehicle. A 10-year-old and an adult female passenger, who also weren’t wearing seat belts, remained in the back seat of the vehicle.

The driver, who wasn’t injured in the crash, was taken into custody for driving while impaired.