Driver, 2 passengers killed in fiery transit bus crash on Pennsylvania bypass: Police

A crash between a bus and a truck on a Pennsylvania bypass Tuesday morning has left three people dead.

According to the Upper Providence Township Police Department, first responders were dispatched to US Route 1 Media Bypass in Delaware County near Route 252 around 8:00 a.m. local time after receiving a report of a vehicle on fire.

There, police and paramedics found a medium-sized transit bus "fully involved in flames," police said. It collided with a truck that had a roll-on container.

The victims, identified as the bus driver and two passengers, died on the scene. Officials did not publicly name them because they were notifying the families. CBS News reported that the driver was 31 years old, and the passengers were 60 and 75 years old.

"Please say a little prayer for all involved," police said in a statement.

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

Car accidents: 4 dead, 9 injured after a car crashes into a Long Island nail salon; driver arrested

Bus driver had a clean record, report says

Police said the driver was "heavily trapped in the wreckage" at the scene. Other drivers helped get the passengers out from the back of the bus, but they succumbed to their injuries before first responders arrived.

The truck driver survived and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Upper Providence Township Police Department and Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division.

According to CBS News, officials are gathering video footage and other technology from the bus and truck to figure out the cause. However, it could be damaged.

Nick Miccarelli, the CEO of the bus linked to the crash, told the outlet that the driver had a clean record and had worked for DELGO Community Transit for nine months.

"It's brutal," Miccarelli added. "We pride ourselves on safely delivering our clients. That didn't happen today."

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3 dead in bus, truck crash on Route 1 Media Bypass in Pennsylvania