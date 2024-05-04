Drones above, police at the gates: Columbia protest camp's final moments

Jonathan Allen
·6 min read

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The occupation of a building at Columbia University by pro-Palestinian student protesters was in its 18th hour when photos and videos dinged across students' phones: police had parked at least seven jail buses south of the campus.

The backs of New York police officers standing guard outside the gates of the Manhattan campus could be seen through the railings. Police surveillance drones appeared in the dusk sky.

Even as one drone hovered over a two-week-old tent encampment set up on a lawn by students protesting Columbia's financial ties to Israel's war in Gaza, Columbia administrators summoned student leaders to a Zoom meeting on Tuesday. That last discussion was unsuccessful.

Within hours, police had arrested dozens of people on burglary and trespassing charges, including at least 30 students, six alumni and two Columbia employees, and cleared out protest encampments that had spawned dozens of similar demonstrations at colleges around the world.

This account of the night police swarmed the Ivy League university campus is based on interviews with student protesters, professors, bystanders and the eyewitness accounts of Reuters journalists.

Hours before police moved in, protesters occupying Hamilton Hall appeared on its second-floor balcony above the barricaded front doors. Most wore Columbia-logo sweatshirts and black balaclavas. One reclined on the balcony's outer wall, dangling a leg over, offering peace signs to a crowd of supporters below and a middle finger to student journalists raising a microphone as high as they could for comment.

Students used a pulley to raise pizza, water, first-aid supplies and a large plank of wood up to the balcony. Each successful ascension drew cheers. Shouts of "We love you!" were swapped between the balcony and the plaza below.

TEN MINUTES TO DECIDE

Since the morning, Columbia had locked down the main campus, restricting it to undergraduates living on campus, security and dining-hall staff and other essential workers.

Sueda Polat, a graduate student getting a degree in human rights and one of the lead negotiators with school administration on behalf of the protesters, got onto campus by sneaking through a basement and pleading with a security guard. She sang along with a choir of protesters assembled before the barricades, a soft unison of mostly female voices: "We shall not be moved."

Robbie Fox, a fourth-year undergraduate biology major leaning against a nearby pillar, was unmoved. He disagreed with the protesters' demands and had lost patience with their escalating tactics.

"When you refuse to compromise, you can't control what happens after that," he said.

Around 7 p.m. Polat and her co-negotiator, Palestinian graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, sat at a laptop on the ground outside the lawn encampment to speak with Columbia administrators, who the day before had declared an impasse and suspensions for protesting students.

The students' primary demand was that Columbia divest from companies that support Israel's government and military. Columbia's president said the university would not "divest from Israel" but would ensure their proposals received expedited review by the school's divestment advisory committee.

The counteroffer was still on the table, the administrators told the pair, if the remaining students in the lawn encampment agreed to leave immediately. Columbia administration, which declined interview requests, refused to discuss the fate of the students occupying Hamilton, Polat and Khalil said.

They had 10 minutes to decide. They again refused the deal.

"It was a non-starter," Polat said. She and Khalil believed Columbia would let in the police however they responded.

'INVADING ARMY'

At 8:18 p.m. crowds of students drifting about the campus were galvanized by their phones: "Shelter in place for your safety," said an email from Columbia Emergency Management. "Non-compliance may result in disciplinary action."

At 9:07 p.m. Columbia's southern gates opened and scores of police with helmets and armor marched in. Sheila Coronel, a professor at Columbia's journalism school who had covered protests in her native Philippines, said it resembled an "invading army." Coronel was there to oversee and feed the dozens of student journalists trying to cover the extraordinary scene.

"Shame on you!" chanted students, a mix of protesters and undergraduate bystanders, yelling anti-police insults as they scattered. Advancing officers, wielding batons, shouted at everyone to move back from the Hamilton doors.

With police circling, Polat told a few journalists that in five years Columbia would say it was proud of the protesters. Then she disappeared in the commotion.

Within minutes, police had cleared everyone from outside Hamilton, ordering most students into a dormitory before barring the doors with batons through the handles. Security staff said anyone who did not live in the dorm must stay in the lobby. Dozens did. Some continued yelling at police, others were in tears. Students across campus were threatened with arrest if they sought to step outside.

A few remaining journalists, student and otherwise, were ordered out of a southern gate.

Police threw the upturned furniture blocking the Hamilton entrance down the steps and severed the bike chains locking the doors. Through the trees, students at upper-floor windows could see and hear flash-bangs going off inside Hamilton. One officer inside, trying to aim a flashlight on his gun, accidentally fired a bullet, hitting a wall, police said.

Some politicians had demanded that Columbia have police quash anti-Israel protests for the safety of Jewish students like Jacob Gold, an undergraduate who for hours watched the events through a sixth-floor dormitory window.

He was not part of the protests, though he had been curious about the encampment, walking by it frequently, and had friends inside. He said Tuesday night was the first time he had felt in danger, "and it was because of the police."

Deputy Police Commissioner Tarik Sheppard stood among the tents to film for a short video police would release the next day: "This is not a tent city, this is New York City," he said into the camera. "And if you're thinking about doing something like this, take a look around, see how fast we clear it out."

Not far from the encampment, a silent Polat hid from police behind a gate column with a friend for over an hour. She recorded video of dozens of handcuffed protesters from Hamilton, including friends, being marched past her by police onto the jail vans. To her, they appeared "still unbeaten, still joyous, still disciplined, still principled."

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Caitlin Ochs; Editing by William Mallard)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • How to get your money back after suffering a broadband outage

    Broadband provides a lifeline to many households who depend on it for work, entertainment and essential life admin.

  • Columbia’s administrators failed crisis management 101

    University presidents have to wear a lot of hats, much like a CEO.

  • Students set up pro-Palestinian encampment protest at University of Toronto

    TORONTO — Tents, banners and flags cropped up at the centre of the University of Toronto's downtown campus Thursday as students set up an encampment to call on the institution to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The students said they breached a fence that had been installed around an area on campus known as King's College Circle around 4 a.m. to establish their protest encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They said they were joining students at other unive

  • Why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she voted against the Antisemitism Awareness Act

    MTG voted against the Antisemitism Awareness act, and cited an age-old trope in doing so.

  • Cruz knocks Greene’s ‘silly’ threats to oust Johnson

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) knocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) as “silly,” while praising him as a “strong” conservative. “I think it is silly,” Cruz said during this Thursday appearance on RealClearPolitics’s radio show. “I think it is seriously counterproductive. I think Mike Johnson is a strong conservative…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to force vote to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to go ahead to try and force a vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson at some point next week, accusing the speaker of "betraying" his conservative principles.

  • Accounting firm used by Trump Media hit with ‘massive fraud’ charge

    Fraud alleged to have impacted upwards of 500 public companies, according to Securities and Exchange Commission

  • CNN Fact-Checker Spots The Pattern With Donald Trump’s Latest Courthouse Lie

    The former president conjured the claim “out of thin air,” said Daniel Dale.

  • Trump: "I'm not allowed to testify" because of gag order in hush money trial

    Upon his departure from court, former President Donald Trump briefly spoke on Thursday. Trump said the judge is totally conflicted and should not be having this case over Trump's hush money trial after being held in contempt of court and threatened with jail time for violating a gag order.

  • Kevin O’Leary: The Money Is ‘Not in Bitcoin’ — Here’s What You Should Invest In

    Cash flow. If you're a fan of "Shark Tank" or follow Kevin O'Leary, you've likely heard him talk about the importance of cash flow. In a recent video he posted to LinkedIn, O'Leary spoke again about...

  • Newsroom Ready: Pro-Palestine encampment enters second day at University of Toronto

    A pro-Palestinian protest encampment set up at the University of Toronto has entered its second day as students involved call on the school to cut ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. (May 3, 2024)

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • TD worst-case scenario more likely after drug money laundering allegations: analyst

    TORONTO — TD Bank Group could be hit with more severe penalties than previously expected, says a banking analyst, after a report that the investigation it faces in the U.S. is tied to laundering illicit fentanyl profits. National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said in a note that the worst-case scenario of the multiple U.S. investigations TD faces needs reassessing after the Wall Street Journal reported the link on Thursday. The newspaper said the U.S. Justice Department investigation is focused

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Fox Host Presses Nancy Mace Over Soros Claim: ‘No Proof’

    Fox NewsWhen Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) added to an emerging GOP trend Friday by accusing billionaire philanthropist George Soros of funding pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto shot back that there is “no proof” for her claim, adding wryly: “I just looked for the checks and I haven’t seen them yet.”On Your World, Mace followed the likes of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, each of whom have either sugg

  • Leading Gaza surgeon Adnan Al-Bursh dies in Israeli prison

    A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.

  • Critics Rip Trump's Visit With New York Firefighters Over 1 Burning Red Blunder

    The Queens-born former president made a notable error while honoring "New York's Bravest."

  • The Dramatic Meeting Now Stalling Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Everett CollectionAn off-hand remark—or a terribly misconstrued one—by a federal prosecutor at a private meeting with a defense attorney in Donald Trump’s classified documents case may add yet another delay to the former president’s already severely delayed trial.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon has already earned a reputation for making bizarre rulings that favor the man who appointed her to the bench, pushing back a trial th

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.