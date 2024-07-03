Dua Lipa Gets Grungy with Five Different Festival Looks

Dua Lipa served up a number of looks at Glastonbury—both as a performer and attendee of the music festival.

On Friday night, the singer took the stage for her headlining performance, and debuted five custom looks styled by Jaheel Weaver. Her first ensemble, a custom Chrome Hearts design, consisted of a lace-up leather minidress with all sorts of hardware details, including safety pins and a huge studded belt. She accessorized the look with a grungy silver chain necklace, fishnet tights, and black leather boots.

For the second act of her show, Dua changed into a custom gray Versace slip dress, which featured black lace at the bust and skirt. Cutouts at the hips revealed her fishnet tights, while a silk knot at the waist mimicked the look of a shirt tied around her figure.

From there, the singer transitioned into her grungiest look yet. She danced on stage wearing chainmail shorts with a red-and-black animal print, as well as a vintage graphic tee that paid tribute to Shakespears Sister—one of the few female headliners Glastonbury has ever had. Multiple bedazzled belts adorned her waist as she finished off her look with a chunky silver chain necklace and black fingerless leather gloves.

After a rousing third act, Dua switched up her look with a custom design by Acne Studios. The two-piece ensemble consisted of a white studded tank top that tucked into a black bra, as well as a matching studded skirt that appeared to be made out of an old white tee. A black belt embellished with silver details and small chains brought the look all together.

The star wrapped up her performance (and fashion show) with a custom Loewe bodysuit, which included a sparkling black halterneck top and leather shorts, complete with a huge studded buckle belt. Custom lace-up boots from Gianvito Rossi finished off her look.

Following her headlining show and its parade of outfits, Dua offered one more festival look, this time as an attendee. Walking the festival grounds with her boyfriend Callum Turner , the singer went simple in a white cropped tank top and a leather skirt with a thigh-high split, which she layered over a pair of black lace shorts. She topped off her outfit with slouchy black leather boots and black wraparound sunglasses, bringing her fabulous festival looks to a close.

