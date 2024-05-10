Dua Lipa knocks Taylor Swift off top of UK albums chart

Pop star Dua Lipa has knocked Taylor Swift from the top of the UK albums chart with her latest offering Radical Optimism.

The 28-year-old’s third studio album boasts the biggest opening week of any British act so far this year, according to the Official Charts Company.

The organisation said the LP shifted a total of 46,300 chart units in its first seven days, which is the most for any British female artist since Adele’s 2021 chart-topper 30.

Dua Lipa on stage after winning the award for best pop act during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Her album has also topped the official vinyl albums chart.

The New Rules singer, who won the Brit Award for best pop act this year, released her debut self-titled album in 2017 and it peaked at number three.

This was followed by Future Nostalgia in 2020, which subsequently went to number one and included her hit single Physical.

The pop singer is set to headline Glastonbury Festival for the first time this June, performing the Friday-night slot.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is now at number two after two weeks at the top.

Following its release, the 14-time Grammy winner secured the biggest opening week in the UK albums chart since British singer and friend of Swift Ed Sheeran released his 2017 record Divide – which logged more than 670,000 sales and streams in its opening week.

Dua Lipa arrives for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

In the number three spot is new album Undefeated from English singer Frank Turner and The Highlights by The Weeknd is in at number four.

In fifth spot is Guts, which was released by Olivia Rodrigo in 2023.

In the singles chart, American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who has supported Swift on her Eras Tour, has secured the number one spot for a second week running with Espresso.

Hozier’s Too Sweet is in second spot while A Bar Song (Tipsy) by American artist Shaboozey is in at number three.

This is followed with Beautiful Things by American singer Benson Boone and at number five is Fortnight by Swift, featuring American rapper Post Malone.