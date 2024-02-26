Duke tops No. 6 North Carolina State 69-58 for 2nd victory over ranked foe in 4 days

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Taina Mair scored 19 points and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 69-58 on Sunday night, the Blue Devils' second victory over a ranked team in four days.

Reigan Richardson scored 15 points and Kennedy Brown added 14 as Duke (18-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged a 15-point loss to N.C. State last month.

Duke led by as many as 22 points and held on to follow Thursday night's 58-45 win over No. 17 Syracuse with another victory over a ranked opponent.

Aziaha James scored 15 points, River Baldwin added 14 and Saniya Rivers had 13 for N.C. State (23-5, 11-5), which had its hope of staying in contention for a share of the ACC regular-season title dashed. The Wolfpack lost consecutive games for the first time this season after falling at North Carolina on Thursday.

N.C. State shot 33.3% (20 for 60) from the field, 25% (3 for 12) from 3-point distance and lost for the third time in 11 games.

The Blue Devils had built enough of a cushion to withstand a four-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter. Mair converted a three-point play for a 61-49 lead with 2:02 remaining.

Facing a 22-point deficit, the Wolfpack got two 3-pointers from James and closed within 13 points, 43-30. When the margin was restored to 20 points, the Blue Devils seemed to be in good shape.

Earlier, Ashlon Jackson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Duke a 35-19 lead at the break. The Wolfpack shot 21.4% in the first half against the ACC’s top-rated defensive team.

Duke didn’t attempt a free throw until 2:02 left in the game and finished 7 for 7 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped to 7-4 in true road games. The team's 19 points in the first half weren’t a season low, but wasn’t a good sign for a team that entered averaging 76.1 points.

Duke: The Blue Devils faced a ranked opponent for the fourth game in a row and ended up 2-2 in that stretch. The Blue Devils outscored N.C. State 18-9 from beyond the 3-point arc. Duke swept two games from the Wolfpack last season, so winning three of the last four marks its best stretch in the rivalry in a decade.

Story continues

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Host No. 17 Syracuse on Thursday.

Duke: Host Virginia on Thursday.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball