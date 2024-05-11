Dutch Eurovision Entry Joost Klein Disqualified After Complaint From Female Crew Member

Dutch Eurovision entry Joost Klein has been disqualified from the grand final on Saturday night following a complaint from a female crew member, which is being investigated by Swedish police.

Klein was set to perform with the song “Europapa.”

In a statement, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union, who are responsible for the contest said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi final. While the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the contest.”

“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member,” the statement continued. “We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules. The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will now proceed with 25 participating songs.”

Ebba Adielsson, executive producer at Swdish broadcaster SVT, who are producing the show in Malmo, added: “The EBU has made the decision to disqualify the Dutch entry and we follow that decision. Now all our focus is on making a fantastic show for the audience tonight.”

