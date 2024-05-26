Eamonn Holmes to reveal all on Ruth Langsford split in 'frank' GB News interview

Eamonn Holmes will address his split with Loose Women star Ruth Langsford when he returns to GB News, sources have said.

The pair, who had been together for over a decade and previously co-hosted This Morning, confirmed they will divorce through their representative on Saturday.

A statement read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

The Sun reports that Langsford will not be in her anchor position on Loose Women this week, despite Holmes continuing his work with GB News.

A source told the newspaper the TV presenter knows fans will want to hear from him and he will not shy away from sharing his side of the story.

They said: “Eamonn is always frank on camera and knows it will be odd for him to discuss the day’s news without mentioning his split so he’ll say a few words.

“He is putting on a brave face and will be the true professional he always is. Focusing on work will be a welcome distraction.”

A source also told the Mail Online: "Ruth and her team have been telling their friends to look out for the comments, which they are planning to put on social media.

"It's a very sorry tale.

"They are both so loved by the British public, they won over so many people on This Morning which they hosted for more than a decade."

GB News presenter Holmes and Langsford, who married in 2010, have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002.

Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

He also presented Channel 5 programmes with Langsford including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth’s 7 Year Itch.

Their split was first reported by the Sun on Sunday.