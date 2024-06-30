Early morning blaze scorches SLO County auto wreckage yard and cars

A commercial fire in Paso Robles damaged an auto wreckage lot that was filled with cars and car parts early Saturday morning.

The first reports of the fire at Paso Robles Auto Wrecking, located at 5755 Monterey Road, came in shortly after 2 a.m, according to Cal Fire.

Multiple crews from Cal Fire, Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel and Camp Roberts responded to the scene of the two -alarm fire.

The fire spread from the main building of the business to many of the nearby cars.

According to Cal Fire, the spread of the fire was stopped around 6 a.m. Saturday and fire teams began to clean up the scene. Crews remained in the area into Saturday afternoon to ensure the complete extinguishing of the blaze.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told The Tribune on Saturday that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Additionally, the agency said one of the chief officers on scene was injured when they were bit by a dog that was at the storage unit during the fire.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.