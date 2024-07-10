EastEnders airs major character exit in early iPlayer release

EastEnders spoilers follow for Thursday's first episode (July 11), which is available to watch on streaming service BBC iPlayer now.

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide.

EastEnders has aired an emotional exit for Stevie Mitchell, in the show's latest episode.

This week, Stevie revealed the shocking news that Billy's mum died when he was only a child, and that she took her own life shortly after she discovered his infidelity.

Billy was devastated that his dad had kept this from him, though Phil's attempts to turn him against his new family backfired.

Teddy encouraged Stevie to leave Walford, but in the latest episode he returned to the Square to make amends.

Billy and Teddy met for a drink in The Vic, and Billy thanked his brother for giving him the confidence to stand up for himself.

But their drink was disturbed by Stevie entering the pub, and while Billy was hostile to his dad, Teddy convinced him to hear him out.

Stevie apologised for everything but stood by the fact that he had brought Billy and Teddy together, saying he was proud of his two boys.

Later, Stevie had a row with Phil in the street – during which Stevie managed to steal Phil's car keys from his back pocket.

He conceded to Mo that his time in Walford was over as his sons hated him, but he recruited her for one last mission before he left.

Mo returned, having managed to sell Phil's car, and handed Stevie a large wad of cash for him to give to Billy and his family.

As a furious Phil realised that his car had been stolen, Stevie knocked on Billy's door and asked to see his grandchildren one last time.

Stevie said an emotional farewell to Will and Janet, and before he also said goodbye to Billy, he secretly placed the envelope of money on the table.

Just before he left, Stevie shared a kiss with short-lived girlfriend Mo, who was in tears as she walked away.



As Stevie got into a taxi, Teddy consoled Billy, who was devastated that he had lost his parents all over again.

When Billy found the envelope which was addressed to him, he discovered not only the large amount of money but an old photo of him, Stevie and Charlie at Southend in 1960 – a bittersweet memento that left him in pieces.

With The Kinks playing as his taxi left Albert Square, this is an exit for Stevie for the time being. But will we see him again in Walford? Only time will tell…

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

We encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Information about how to access support is available via the NHS, and organisations who can offer help include Samaritans on 116 123 or Mind on 0300 123 3393.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

