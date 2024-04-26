EastEnders announcer pokes fun at show's big cliffhanger

EastEnders spoilers follow.

A BBC announcer has hilariously poked fun at EastEnders' latest big cliffhanger.

In last night's (April 25) episode, events took a dramatic turn following Britney Wainwright's revelation this week that Whitney had not officially fostered her.

Fans will know that Whitney has been lying to Zack over how Britney came into her care, having actually paid Britney's mother Keeley to take her away, while Lauren had been pushing Whitney to come clean to Zack.

BBC

Whitney lashed out at Lauren, believing that she had told Zack the truth, and as she and Zack argued, things escalated when Whitney admitted she would choose Britney over him.

Later, Zack went to drown his sorrows, and after being comforted by Lauren, the episode ended with the two sharing a kiss.

The final shot of the episode shows the pair's passionate moment in silhouette, with two uneaten boxes of fish and chips in the foreground.

As the credits rolled, the BBC announcer joked: "Ah I can't believe that – what a waste of chips!"

BBC

Fans on social media found the quip hilarious, one writing on X (formerly Twitter): "The guy at the end of the episode saying about the chips, I said the same thing to my dad."

"I nearly peed myself then! There's me thinking wow, #Eastenders making an alleyway knee trembler a duf duf, and the link man can't believe the waste of chips!*!" another wrote.

“'I can’t believe that, what a waste of chips' me neither," a third added.

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

