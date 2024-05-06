Jelly Roll's Daughter Bailee Gets Her First Car at 16 — and Her Choice Is Surprising: 'What Her Heart Desires'

The country star is dad to daughter Bailee and son Noah Buddy, 7

Amy Sussman/Getty Jelly Roll and daughter Bailee Ann

Jelly Roll's daughter got an extra special present for her 16th birthday.

In a video posted to TikTok, Bailee goes with the country singer's wife Bunnie Xo to pick up her present — a brand new car. "Going in right now to pick up her first car ever! We told this kid, you can have any car you want in the world but there was a budget," Bunnie Xo says in the video.

"You can have any car you want in the world that isn’t above this budget. And this is what the child picked, this is what her heart desires. So let’s go f——— get it baby.”

When they get to the car dealership, Bunnie Xo and Bailee can be seen walking through the hallway, pausing to sign the paperwork before heading into a garage. The video then pans to show the car Bailee picked out: a white GMC Sierra 1500 truck.

“I’m whipping in every field," Bailee jokes, as Bunnie Xo adds, "Please don't."

“I can’t believe it! Our baby’s growing up, man. We’re f—— old man," Bunnie Xo says as they leave the lot, letting Bailee drive back on her own. "I remember when we were teaching her how to ride a f——— bike, guys.”

The comments were filled with viewers wishing Bailee a happy birthday and commenting on her choice of car.

"I love that she picked a truck!!! 🖤," one person wrote, to which Bunnie Xo responded, "She's our country girl."

Another said, "Wasn't expecting that but I absolutely LOVE it!!!" to which the proud stepmom replied, "I wasn't either lol."

Jelly Roll is dad to daughter Bailee, who was born when he was in prison. He is also dad to son Noah Buddy, 7, from another relationship.

Last month, the proud dad celebrated his daughter's monumental birthday by bringing her on stage while he was performing at Stagecoach.

"In, like, 10 days, she will be 16 years old ... But hey, I figured it would be a really cool dad way to embarrass her if I can do the old 'Happy birthday to you,' " Jelly Roll said, as the crowd continued the song for him.

After birthday wishes at the festival, where Bunnie Xo was also in attendance, the singer thanked the crowd for changing their lives and helping to "break generational curses," according to a fan-shot video from the event.

Jelly Roll Instagram Jelly Roll and his daughter, Bailee Ann in 2022

The Grammy nominee also told the Indio, California, crowd, per a TikTok clip, that while his birthday surprise “might seem a little more corny," he "had to get cool dad points.”

“I took my daughter out of school today and I flew her to California for this show," he added. "Don’t tell her teacher.”

In December, the musician spoke with PEOPLE about his relationship with his daughter, saying, "Man, the single most impactful event of my entire life was having my daughter. It changed everything."

"Being a father is so important to me, and just being as present as I can for her. I compare it to the Christian scripture of when Saul turned into Paul on the Damascus Road. It was kind of that moment for me."

