EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey stars team up for new project

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has teamed with Eastenders actress Natalie Cassidy for a new podcast.

The duo are hosting the podcast Off the Telly for BBC Sounds where they will discuss the week's TV.

Appearing on The One Show to discuss their new venture, Joanna admitted that the pair have very different TV tastes.

"I like gritty dramas, documentaries, scary things like that," Joanna said. Whereas Natalie said she was: "Happy with Grand Designs and cookery [shows], Gardeners World and University Challenge."

Meanwhile, Joanna could be back on our screens very soon, as earlier this month it was reported that a new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special is in the works.

Deadline reported that creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have written a new festive episode, with filming expected to take place over the summer.

Speaking about the recent news, Joanna told The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: "I don't know anything at all! I have got no other information, absolutely nothing, I don't know anything at all. Sorry, I have got no exciting information."



In November last year, Joanna shared her thoughts on the likelihood of the show returning.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I didn't get the call, and I wouldn't be surprised if I did," she told the Daily Mail.

"If there is a comeback, I'll find out at the same time as the public because I don't get told anything."

Gavin & Stacey series 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The Gavin and Stacey 2024 Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

