EastEnders' Max Bowden posts tribute to fans as last episode airs

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders star Max Bowden has posted a tribute to fans of the soap following his departure as Ben Mitchell.

Tonight’s (March 28) episode saw Ben accept his fate as he faced prison time for credit card fraud, with the character having a tearful farewell with husband Callum as he urged him to find a new partner.

BBC

Related: EastEnders' Sonia Fowler to get bad news in baby story

Callum didn’t give up easily, however, and told Ben that he would be waiting for him after he serves his prison sentence, with Ben breaking down in his cell.

Bowden, who debuted as Ben in 2019, took to Instagram to mark the occasion of his final episode, writing: “Last Ep tonight in EastEnders. Enjoy guys and as ever thank you for continued well wishes and support.”

Bowden, who replaced Harry Reid in the role of Ben, has previously spoken about his exit from the BBC soap, saying that the five years had been “one hell of a ride.”

“Well guys, it's that time! It's been one hell of a ride! Thanks for taking Ben to your hearts and allowing my version into your lives,” he began. “I had an amazing five years at @bbceastenders and learnt a hell of a lot about myself and the craft I love so dearly.

BBC

Related: EastEnders – Letitia Dean on Sharon break and Keanu discovery

“It got me through some very hard personal times and I will be forever grateful! I really will never be able to thank everybody for the support enough, because the fans of the show are so passionate, caring and invested.

“It enables us as actors to want to keep going and always be better; so I really do from the bottom of my heart appreciate every single person who has sent any sort of positivity my way over the last five years - I love you all.”

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like