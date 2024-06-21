EastEnders shares big developments in Yolande’s assault story

EastEnders spoilers follow.

Note: This story discusses topics including sexual assault.

EastEnders has revealed new developments for Yolande Trueman, in her devastating sexual assault story.

This week, Yolande struggled at Jordan’s baptism, but later found the courage to report Pastor Clayton to the police for sexually assaulting her back in April.

Her family were concerned for her wellbeing as she went missing after rushing out of the church. Yolande then called Elaine to support her after making her statement to the police.

BBC

After returning home, Yolande decided it was time to tell her family the truth about her ordeal, and a shocked Denise left to confront Pastor Clayton.

But when Denise, Yolande and Patrick arrived at the community centre, they saw him being arrested by the police.

Now, in scenes that will air next week, Patrick and Denise are concerned about Yolande as she prepares for a visit from the police.

When they arrive, Yolande gets the devastating news from DS Page that there isn’t enough evidence to charge Pastor Clayton.

BBC

Yolande is despairing after this discouraging update, but just when it feels like all hope is lost, Levi arrives.

Last month, Yolande reported her sexual assault to member of the church Levi, and he promised that he would investigate straight away.

However, the process was slow, and when Yolande and Patrick returned from their holiday, Chelsea told them that Levi had left Walford.

Having returned, Levi explains that he has done some digging and discovered a woman called Delia, who also accused Pastor Clayton of sexual assault back in 2016.

Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron - BBC

Delia was one of the women who featured in the special EastEnders episode in April, which showed a number of women who had previously been victims of Pastor Clayton, in the same situation as Yolande.

In the episode, Delia was similarly told that the CPS were unable to progress her case further, due to insufficient evidence.

Levi wants Yolande and Delia to go to the police together, but Yolande isn’t sure whether to pursue this, as she is concerned the experience will re-traumatise Delia.

What will Yolande decide to do?

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

EastEnders has been working on Yolande's story with guidance from End Violence Against Women Coalition and Hourglass, which provides specialist services and resources for women of all ages and backgrounds, who have experienced any form of violence.

More information is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

