EastEnders star Diane Parish explains devastating Denise scenes

EastEnders spoilers follow.

EastEnders will air devastating scenes in Denise Fox's ongoing story next week, as she goes missing from Walford.

Denise has been struggling to cope since the events of Christmas Day, and carries an added anxiety that her signature necklace has been buried with Keanu's body.

Upcoming scenes will see Denise's ordeal reach a peak, as she continues having hallucinations, which eventually cause her to drive out of the Square with Amy in tow.

Here, Diane Parish – who plays Denise – discusses her alter-ego's sad story, Lucas's return and what the future holds now.

BBC

Denise has been struggling for a while now. What’s her state of mind at the beginning of this week?

"Denise is not coping at all. She’s having hallucinations and actually believes what she’s seeing because it’s very real to her."

Is there any one thing that has led to this point, or is it an accumulation of things?

"There are many things that have led Denise to this point. One of them was Denise being pushed into the grave at the café because that made this terrible situation very, very real. But also, I think there has been a lot of build up for Denise with everything that’s happened to her family and her marriage in recent months. I think Denise has had her fair share of trauma for this to have accumulated."

Does Denise feel distance between her and the other five women?

"Yes, because the situation that she thought was a 'they; with the other five women has suddenly become very focused in on an 'I' There’s the panic of knowing she’s on her own and isolated from the other women. She has no idea and she’s completely out of her depth. Denise is on her own trying to save herself."

BBC

What happens when Stacey realises that Denise needs help?

"Stacey is able to see what other people can’t or are unwilling to see. She’s also a bit worried that some of her actions have played a part. She cares about Denise and up until she started her fling with Jack, they were friends. I suppose Stacey feels awful about that and responsible. It’s funny because in the immediate aftermath of Keanu’s death, it was Denise who was trying to pull Stacey together and worried she would tip over the edge. But Stacey has risen out of the ashes to be the one to step up for Denise now and she acts upon what she’s seeing."

Story continues

Does Denise trust Stacey enough to let her help?

"No, I don’t think Denise trusts Stacey. I think she is cautiously aware that there’s maybe some truth in what Stacey is saying and Denise would like to do anything to get herself out of what feels like hell. So, there is a fragment of connection for a moment between Stacey and Denise but she doesn’t trust her – either in her well mind or her unwell mind."

What are Amy and Ricky’s reactions to Denise at this point?

"I think Ricky is far too young to understand what is happening. He knows Denise isn’t right and it’s quite scary for him. Amy has had to mature very quickly because of her own experiences, so she’s a bit more attuned to it and more sympathetic. She is scared for Denise, so she is recognising that her step-mum is not mentally well much quicker than Ricky is able to. For Ricky, he’s wondering why she’s acting like this and not making sense. Amy is tuning in a little bit more and realises that she has to handle Denise with kid gloves and help her until she can enlist Jack’s help."

BBC

Have you enjoyed working with Lacey Turner on this part of the storyline?

"I’ve been in the same show as Lacey Turner for nearly 19 years and, of course, know and love Lacey but I have always just been blown away by the intuitive and wonderful actress she is. She was like that from a very young age. I am mesmerised by the choices that Lacey makes. She is one of the best actresses that I’ve ever worked with, I honestly believe that. She is a joy, she is generous, she is instinctive, she’s truthful.

"I admire her a great deal and also, as I have with all the six ladies, we’ve developed a strong bond and friendship from doing this story. It’s a sisterhood and a support network and it’s been lovely for all of us. I always wanted to do stuff with Lacey but I could never think what it could be. I never thought it would be more than us just being co-grandparents, but where we have been thrown in with this, it couldn’t be more interesting."

Were you pleased Don Gilet was able to make a comeback as Lucas?

"I’m always thrilled when Don comes back because there is always going to be something interesting to play. I really like that over the years he’s been able to keep popping back up and it’s a nice surprise for the audience. Lucas, the name, the character, the actor, have such an impact on this show that it’s a gift when we get those moments when he and Denise reconnect. Don is just so easy to click back in with. It is a very different dynamic this time around, it’s almost like Denise and Lucas have changed roles."

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One. The show also streams on BBC iPlayer, where most episodes drop early at 6am ahead of their TV broadcast.

Read more EastEnders spoilers on our dedicated homepage

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

[gallery id='76981f5c-9eca-49ef-8026-9b1def275656' mediaId='a18f3bce-e258-4dfd-b008-362b71116b19' display='list' align='center' size='medium' share='true' expand=''

You Might Also Like