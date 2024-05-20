Ebrahim Raisi death: Who is Mohammad Mokhber, man set to become Iran's interim president?

Lydia Chantler-Hicks
·3 min read
Mohammad Mokhber is expected to become interim president of Iran after president Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Mr Raisi, 63, and the country’s foreign minister were among those found dead at the site of the crash, reportedly in a steep valley near Iran’s border with Azerbaijan, state media reported on Monday.

No immediate cause was given for the crash, and some details about its nature and location have appeared contradictory.

First vice president Mohammad Mokhber is now expected to become Iran’s interim president, based on the country’s constitution.

As interim president, Mr Mokhber is expected to be part of a three-person council, along with the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary, which will organise a new presidential election within 50 days of the Raisi’s death.

But who is Mr Mokhber?

The 68-year-old became Iran’s vice president in 2021 when Mr Raisi was elected president.

Born on September 1, 1955, Mr Mokhber, like Mr Raisi, is seen as close to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state.

Mr Mokhber was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia's military, sources told news agency Reuters at the time.

The team also included two senior officials from Iran's Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council.

Under Mr Raisi’s presidency - with Mr Mokhber as first vice president - Iran has armed Russia in its war on Ukraine, as well as launched a massive drone-and-missile attack on Israel amid its war against Hamas.

Iranian First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber (left) shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting in October 2023 (AP)
It has also continued arming proxy groups in the Middle East, like Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Prior to becoming vice president, Mr Mokhber served as an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ medical corps, during the Iran-Iraq war. He is understood to hold two doctoral degrees, in international rights, and management.

He was also previously head of Setad, a powerful investment fund linked to the supreme leader.

In 2010, the European Union included Mr Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in "nuclear or ballistic missile activities". Two years later, it removed him from the list.

In 2013, the US Treasury Department added Setad and 37 companies it oversaw to a list of sanctioned entities.

Setad - whose full name is Setad Ejraiye Farmane Hazrate Emam, or the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam - was set up under an order issued by the founder of the Islamic Republic, Khamenei's predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

It ordered aides to sell and manage properties supposedly abandoned in the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and channel the bulk of the proceeds to charity.

Following Sunday’s helicopter cash, Mr Mokhber already had begun receiving calls from officials and foreign governments, state media reported.

An emergency meeting of Iran's Cabinet was held as state media made the announcement of his death Monday morning.

The Cabinet issued a statement afterwards pledging it would follow Mr Raisi's path and that "with the help of God and the people, there will be no problem with management of the country."

Mr Raisi was elected president in 2021 and, under the usual timetable, a presidential election had been due to take place in 2025. Under constitutional rules, it can now be expected to take place by early July.

