Eddie Murphy 'Cool' with Son Eric Murphy's Relationship with Martin Lawerence's Daughter Jasmin: 'I'm Expecting the Child to Be Funny'

The 'Beverly Hills Cop' star said that he thinks the two "look amazing together"

Getty(3 From Left: Eddie Murphy; Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence

Eddie Murphy is supportive of son Eric Murphy’s relationship with Jasmin Lawrence, Martin Lawerence’s daughter — and already envisioning the next generation.

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday, July 2, Eddie, 63, told Gayle King that he and his former Boomerang costar thought it was “cool” that their kids were in a relationship.

“They’re both beautiful,” Eddie said. “They look amazing together. And it’s funny [because] everybody [asks], ‘What is that baby going to be funny?’ "

“Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” he continued. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”

Eric Murphy/Instagram From Left: Eric Murphy with Eddie Murphy

Martin, 59, shared a similar sentiment about his possible grandchild in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June 2022. He joked about the couple conceiving a "comedy super-baby" at some point.

Martin also revealed that he and Eddie “stay out of their business… and respect their thing" together. He later joked that he would “try to get Eddie to pay” for the wedding.

Eric Murphy/Instagram From Left: Eric Murphy with Jasmin Lawrence

In an separate conversation with Canadian outlet Etalk in February 2023, Eddie responded to Martin’s comments, saying, “That’s not how it goes.”



"My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he said. "You have to do the same, Martin."

Eric, 34, is Eddie's eldest child out of his 10 kids and Jasmin, 28, is Martin’s eldest daughter out of his three kids.



Eric and Jasmin first went public with their relationship in June 2021, when he shared a selfie of the two on Instagram and captioned it, “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU.”

In an InTouch Weekly interview with Jasmin months later in January 2022, she revealed that she first met Eric through her uncle and became good friends.

Jasmin Lawrence/Instagram From Left: Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence

"It wasn't even [through] our dads,” Jasmin said at the time. “And they've done two movies together, they're friends." The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star said that over time, they “became more” and shared that their families have been supportive of their relationship.



During an appearance on TODAY in November 2023, Eddie spoke about spending the holidays with the couple and mentioned that "Jasmin’s always at the house with Eric."

Along with starring in Boomerang in 1992, Eddie and Martin also appeared on-screen together in the 1999 film Life.



