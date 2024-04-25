Edmonton city council approves 8.9% property tax increase for 2024

The tax increase addresses inflation, a drop in revenues, higher WCB premiums and a pay raises for Civic Service Union Local 52 members, the city says. (Natasha Riebe/CBC - image credit)

Edmonton property owners are being charged 8.9 per cent more in taxes this year after city council approved its revised operating budget Tuesday.

The increase means on average, property owners pay about $766 for every $100,000 of their assessed property value, an increase of $66 compared to last tear,

A home assessed at $428,500 will pay about $8.97 a day in municipal property taxes, the city said.

The increase is more than the 6.6 per cent council approved last fall and slightly higher than the 8.7 per cent administration proposed in its spring supplemental operating budget update in early April.

Stacey Padbury, the city's chief financial officer, outlined the reasons for the increase: the cumulative effects of inflation, higher WCB insurance premiums and salary raises for civic service union members in a recent labour deal.

The city is taking in less revenue from ATCO gas franchise fees, business licences and transit fares, she said, along with more people moving to the city than was forecast.

"We can't continue to absorb the financial impacts we're facing this year and beyond without adjusting taxes or service levels," Padbury said in a press release Wednesday.

Ward Sspomitapi Coun. Jo-Anne Wright said that the city faces the same inflationary pressures as residents.

"Rather than reduce programs and services or increase fees, as have been done in the past, I chose to approve the proposed budget increase to maintain those same programs and services that Edmontonians have come to expect," Wright wrote in a statement to CBC Wednesday.

Council adds programs

Council voted unanimously to approve to the revised budget and tax increase, although Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he didn't agree with all the changes.

"I am not pleased about 8.9 per cent tax levy increase," Sohi told news media Wednesday at city hall. "I did not support any additions beyond what administration recommended because I felt that we need to be as prudent as possible and not add more than what is needed."

Sohi is referring to several amendments, which council approved during a long debate Tuesday evening.

Council approved $1.6 million for an enhanced cleaning program in 2024, called the Centre City Optimization project, which started as a pilot project in 2023.

Ward O-day'min Coun. Anne Stevenson advocated to extend the program, which she said has enhanced the day-to-day cleanliness of the downtown.

"It's been really central in supporting downtown revitalization and the wealth of business and residential activities that happen in this area."

That passed by a close 7-6 vote, with Sohi, Michael Janz, Karen Principe, Erin Rutherford, Keren Tang and Jo-Anne Wright voting against.

Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell asked that $2 million be directed to fund a program to help Explore Edmonton bring events to the city.

A few events include Volleyball Canada Nationals, the Americas Cup Triathlon, a WNBA pre-season game and the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2026-27.

Over the next three years, the fund would total just under 7.5 million, he said, and would have a direct economic impact of $300 million or more, he said.

"So there is a distinct payback to this funding," Cartmell said during the meeting.

Council agreed to spend $108,000 in 2024 and $46,000 in 2025 to hire a sergeant-at-arms for city hall to help deal with security issues.

They also approved $516,000 in 2024 to pay for an assisted snow-clearing program pilot project to help seniors and people with limited mobility clear their sidewalks.

On April 30, city administration will ask council to approve the tax bylaw before notices are sent out in the mail in late May, and payment is due June 30.