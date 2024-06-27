Efforts being made to commemorate Charlie Donevan

The Town of Gananoque is purchasing a Commemorative Bench, to be located outside the TD Bank on 100 King Street East, commemorating Charlie Donevan.



As well, July 31 will be recognized as Mr. Charles “Charlie” F. Donevan Day” in Gananoque for what would have been his 100th birthday.

Charlie Donevan died on May 2 at age 99.

Donevan’s Hardware, in Gananoque, was opened in 1872, by Charlie's grandfather, James Donevan, and Joel Stone, founder of Gananoque.

It passed to Charles Sr., then Charlie, and now is being run by his daughter Mary, transitioning to a community showcase as Charlie wished.

Donevan was involved in every major event in the area and was the founder of Landon Bay, Canada’s newest national park. He bought the land, developed the park and donated it to the Federal Government – Parks Canada.

Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

