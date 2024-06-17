When is Eid al-Adha in 2024? Muslim festival’s meaning and how it’s celebrated

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice and a major religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, is fast approaching.

The second and most significant of the two main holidays in Islam after Eid al-Fitr, it honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah’s (God’s) command. However, just as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah provided a ram as a substitute.

Here is everything you need to know about Eid al-Adha 2024, including London events celebrating it.

When is Eid al-Adha 2024?

Eid al-Adha takes place on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah (also written as Dhul Hijjah), the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. It follows the completion of Hajj.

Like Eid al-Fitr, the date of Eid al-Adha is determined by the sighting of the new moon.

Children at morning prayer during Eid al-Adha in Southall Park, Uxbridge, in 2021 (VIctoria Jones / PA Media)

The date of the biggest Eid celebration also varies every year, much like Eid al-Fitr. This year, it began on the evening of June 15 and will end on June 20 for those in the UK.

How do Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha?

The festival typically lasts for four days, during which Muslims participate in various religious rituals and activities. One of the central practices is the sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel. This sacrifice is performed to emulate the willingness of Ibrahim and to remember his devotion to God.

The meat from the sacrificed animal is divided into three parts: one part is kept for the family; another is shared with relatives and friends; and the remaining one is given to the less fortunate and those in need.

An Indian goat seller pours water on his goat at a market ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations near the Jama Mosque in the Old Quarters of Delhi, India, in August 2018 (Rajat Gupta / EPA)

In addition to the sacrifice, Muslims also engage in prayer, particularly the congregational prayer held in mosques or prayer grounds. This is performed in the morning and is followed by a sermon delivered by an imam (the person who leads prayers in a mosque).

Eid al-Adha is a time for Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and gratitude. It is a period for families to come together, share meals, exchange gifts, and extend acts of kindness to others.

Like Eid al-Fitr, it is a time of celebration, strengthening community bonds, and practising generosity by helping those in need.

What is Hajj?

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha on the last day of Hajj — an annual pilgrimage to Mecca (Makkah) in Saudi Arabia and the Fifth Pillar of Islam.

It is considered a religious obligation for able-bodied and financially capable Muslims to perform at least once in their lifetime. The Hajj pilgrimage takes place during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah and takes between five and six days.

Thousands of Muslims assemble around the Kaaba for Hajj (Mohammed al-Shaikh / AFP / Getty Images)

Hajj traces its origins back to the time of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his family. It involves a series of specific rituals and acts of worship that commemorate the trials and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim and his family. The pilgrimage is a symbol of unity, equality, and devotion, as Muslims from diverse backgrounds and nationalities come together in a shared spiritual journey.

During Hajj, Muslims stand before the Kaaba together, a shrine built by Ibrahim, and praise Allah. They also engage in other rituals such as the Stoning of the Devil. This involves pilgrims throwing pebbles at three pillars known as Jamarat, symbolising the rejection of evil and temptation.

What’s happening in London for Eid al-Adha 2024?

1Eid Festival

For almost 20 years, 1Eid have been serving the community with what they say are the best spiritual Eid prayers at festivals across London.

This year, the 1Eid festival will take place across three different locations – Southall, Goodmayes Park, and Wardown Park.

The day starts with Eid Salah for men and women, followed by a range of activities throughout the day. These include petting zoos, donkey rides, circus performers, nasheed (a form of Islamic vocal music) groups, and fire jugglers. A huge fireworks show will end the day.

Various dates and locations. Tickets available here.

Eid in the Park with Annoor, Acton Park

From funfair rides, to delicious barbecue food, this year’s Eid in the Park at Acton Park has it all.

There will also be competitions, performances and more. It is billed as a great opportunity to celebrate Eid with your loved ones and meet new friends in the community.

Various dates. W3 7JX. Tickets available here.