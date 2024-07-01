Election 2024: How secure is voting technology? ...Tech & Science Daily podcast

Some voters have not received their postal votes when expected (Rui Vieira/PA) (PA Archive)

With elections in the UK just days away, followed by the US later this year, Tech & Science Daily looks into the relative security of our voting infrastructure.

We’re joined by Pippa Catterall, professor of history and policy at the University of Westminster, who specialises in electoral systems.

She examines the global factors influencing American voting technology reforms, the challenges of online ballot systems for the UK and why low-tech methods inside the polling station can offer better security.

The first stage of an under-development rocket has detached from its launch pad and crashed in central China.

Aerospace company Beijing Tianbing Technology, also known as Space Pioneer, reported the accident involving its Tianlong-3 rocket caused a fire but no casualties.

The Caribbean islands are on high alert as the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season is set to sweep across the region.

The US National Hurricane Center says the category 4 storm will produce “potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves”.

And the rest:

Monzo’s unveiled a way to prevent criminals from raiding savings after stealing someone’s phone.

Can volcanoes generate renewable energy?

Plus, a Barbie that travelled to the International Space Station will go on public display for the first time at London’s Design Museum, in a special exhibition marking the 65th anniversary of Mattel’s doll.

