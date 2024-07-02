Extreme heat across island now more likely - study

Barra Best - BBC News NI weather presenter
·2 min read

Ireland is now 20 times more likely to experience record-high temperatures of 33°C, according to research from Maynooth University in County Kildare.

The study, led by Professor Andrew Parnell of the Hamilton Institute, suggests that what was once a one-in-180 year event has now become a one-in-nine year event.

Scientists investigated the frequency and increases in extreme temperatures in Ireland - north and south - from 1931 to 2022.

The significant increase in the likelihood of extreme heatwaves underscores the need for the island to prepare for rising temperatures and their potential impacts.

'We need to prepare for extreme heat'

It means the likelihood of temperatures climbing so high is about 20 times more in recent years than 80 years ago.

"We took data from across Ireland, both north and south, and we used mathematical methods and computational models to produce the results," Prof Parnell told BBC News.

"I was expecting a change in how often we could see such extremes, but we were not expecting the changes to be this large in just 80 years."

This dramatic shift means temperatures of 33C, which last occurred over 80 years ago, are now much more probable.

Two years ago, the Phoenix Park weather station in Dublin recorded a temperature of 32C, the highest ever for the region and just below Ireland’s all-time record of 33.3C.

The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C in Castlederg in July 2021.

In Northern Ireland, a heatwave is reached when temperatures climb above 25C for at least three consecutive days.

The research team focused on how frequently such extreme temperatures might recur and the extent of their geographic impact.

Prof Parnell emphasised that extreme heat events now cover twice the area they did 80 years ago, affecting many more people.

"We are not only seeing these extreme events occurring at a single weather station dotted around the island, they are now spreading to other locations," he said.

He also warned that Ireland could see temperatures of 34C within the next three to five years, a temperature that has never been recorded on the island.

The likelihood of hitting 34C has increased from a one-in-1,600 year event to a one-in-28 year event, according to the research.

"The main message is to not let this fall off the political agenda," Prof Parnell added.

"Extreme heat like this affects things such as the health service with increased heat related admissions, as well as disruption to agriculture because of large droughts.

"We need to prepare for these events.

"It's almost like planning for a pandemic - we don't know exactly when they will happen, but the likelihood is that they will."

This research shifts the focus from average temperature changes to the frequency and intensity of extreme temperatures, highlighting an area of concern for climate science and policy.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Richard Nixon Would Have Had A Pass': John Dean Stunned By Trump Immunity Ruling

    “Virtually all of his Watergate conduct” could easily fall into what the Supreme Court now says is official conduct, said Nixon’s former counsel.

  • Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • Can you spot the bear? Yellowstone guide issues challenge

    If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • Hurricane Beryl forecast to become a Category 4 storm as it nears southeast Caribbean

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is forecast to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 storm as it approaches the southeast Caribbean, which began shutting down Sunday amid urgent pleas from government officials for people to take shelter.

  • There's an Extremely Stupid Reason NASA Scientists Can't Study China's Amazing New Moon Rocks

    Earlier this week, China's Chang'e 6 lunar probe landed in Inner Mongolia, delivering the first samples collected from the far side of the Moon. The mission has the international scientific community excited — the far side of the Moon, which permanently faces away from the Earth, remains a bit of a mystery. Only China has […]

  • 'Just blown away': N.S. fire department donates fire truck to Saskatchewan community

    When a fire chief in rural Nova Scotia came across a post about a fire department in rural Saskatchewan losing everything in a fire, he knew his department had to do something.Matthew Mundle, the fire chief in Shinimicas, N.S., decided the answer was to donate a fire truck.On the Canada Day weekend, the truck made its way toward Archerwill, Sask., a village of roughly 150 people located about 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.Mundle is familiar with how devastating the loss of fire equipment can

  • Hurricane Beryl barrels towards the Lesser Antilles as a Category 4

    Hurricane Beryl went through rapid intensification on Sunday morning, bringing it from a category 2 to a category 4 in mere hours. Wind speeds now topping 210km/h as it barrels towards the Windward Islands. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • NASA Is Having a Spacesuit Crisis

    Spacesuit Setback Earlier this week, NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson discovered to her horror that water was squirting from her spacesuit 31 minutes into her and fellow astronaut Mike Barratt's spacewalk outside of the International Space Station. Unsurprisingly, the space agency was forced to cut their journey short, with crews on board the orbital outpost investigating […]

  • Texas Nurse Tirelessly Searches for Late Patient's Dog So She Can Give the Pet a New Home (Exclusive)

    Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him

  • Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 5 storm

    Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm

  • July outlook: Will summer’s sputtering start turn around this month?

    A spring-like start to summer may turn around across much of Canada this month

  • Scientists Identify Plant That Could Grow on Mars

    Mars Moss Scientists in China claim to have discovered a kind of desert moss that thrives in a variety of conditions, from Antarctica to the Mojave desert — that could survive on the surface of Mars without being sheltered inside a greenhouse. As The Guardian reports, the moss called Syntrichia caninervis could help us transform the […]

  • Hurricane Beryl morphs into record-breaking Cat 5 storm as it barrels through the Caribbean

    It’s too early to assess Beryl’s toll but the early reports suggested widespread flooding and damage.

  • 'Extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl Hits Southern Grenada

    Heavy wind and rain hit southern Grenada as Hurricane Beryl passed through the region on Monday, July 1.Footage filmed and posted to X by user @LynnPoole84 shows trees swaying in the wind south of St George’s, Grenada, on Monday.According to the Met Office, Hurricane Beryl is a category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in the Windward Islands on Monday. A life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds are expected when Beryl passes through the region, said the National Hurricane Center. Credit: @LynnPoole84 via Storyful

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • Camper found dead in Red River Gorge; rescue team assists another with heat exhaustion

    “As we continue to see very hot and humid conditions in the area, we encourage all visitors to the RRG to use caution, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks to stay cool.”

  • Hurricane Beryl Impacts Barbados Coast

    Conditions along the Barbados coast were rapidly worsening as Hurricane Beryl made its way across the Caribbean, impacting the Windward Islands early on Monday, July 1.The footage here, captured by Nauman Khan from his hotel in Christ Church, shows strong winds and rain on Worthing Beach.“Too dangerous to be out on the balcony now,” Khan wrote on X. “Truly in the eye of the storm now.”The Category 3 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: @Khanadians via Storyful

  • We’re decoding ancient hurricanes’ traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast

    A look back at hurricane history suggests we may be significantly underestimating future risks.