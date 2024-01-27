Elise Stefanik's Press Release Archive Vanishes After Liz Cheney Jab

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s complete archive of press releases has vanished from her congressional website, apparently after former GOP colleague Liz Cheney accused her of morphing “into a total crackpot.”

Like many of her Republican colleagues over the last three years, Stefanik has eased up on the mob that stormed the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump; she called Jan. 6 defendants “hostages” earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Cheney, a former House member from Wyoming, dug up the statement Stefanik put out on Jan. 6, 2021, in which Stefanik condemns the riot’s “dangerous violence and destruction” and calls for the perpetrators to be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Cheney called that statement a “rare moment of honesty” from the diehard Trump ally.

“One day she will have to explain how and why she morphed into a total crackpot. History, and our children, deserve to know,” Cheney said of Stefanik on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement — that those who stormed the Capitol “must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Here is Elise’s statement again. Feel free to share. #nomorecrackpotspic.twitter.com/ChVaKPdrCg — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 27, 2024

According to the Wayback Machine, a site that crawls the web to archive content, Stefanik updated the section of her site devoted to press releases on Saturday. Whereas earlier in the month, a visitor was able to view Stefanik’s press statements from as far back as 2015, now only press releases from 2023 and 2024 are available. (Stefanik became a congresswoman in 2015.)

Stefanik has defended Trump — arguably the ultimate “perpetrator” of the violence she’d condemned — and is campaigning on behalf of Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

Her name has even been floated as a potential running mate. Trump reportedly nodded when her name came up at a Mar-a-Lago event, saying: “She’s a killer.”

HuffPost reached out to Stefanik’s office for a comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

